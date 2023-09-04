Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 4, 2023

Dr. Winawer talks Senator Mitch McConnell's recent episodes: Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, appeared to be experiencing another health scare after he froze up for 30 seconds during a news conference last week. The episodes have raised serious concerns about the republican leader’s health and renewed discussions about age limits for elected officials.

Sustainability initiatives manager at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Andrew Bohenko talks the new initiatives: Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the first sports and entertainment venue in the world to be TRUE Platinum Certified. As part of MBS’s sustainability initiatives, they house edible landscape and an onsite urban garden on the exterior of the building which creates a biologically diverse ecosystem within a built environment. At the heart of its purpose lies a mission to foster biodiversity and establish a profound connection to our intricate food systems. In 2022, the Stadium in partnership with Delta Air Lines, added three beehives to its on-campus urban agriculture program to help pollination in an urban environment; an important step to revive a dwindling bee population.

The Southern Gentlemen is open this Labor Day: The Southern Gentleman is a Southern-inspired gastropub in the Buckhead Village District. The concept celebrates every aspect of what it means to be from the South with a fresh, modern take on traditional dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. Chef Banks is a 2019 San Francisco Rising Star Chef Award winner with extensive experience in Michelin-rated restaurants including FIVE Restaurant in Berkeley, California, where he was awarded the distinction of Michelin Bib Gourmand. For more information click here.

Olympic runner and famed running coach and author Jeff Galloway: He'll appear in the film Office Race as a race announcer. The film stars Joel McHale, Kelsey Grammar, Alyson Hannigan and Beck Bennett. Scenes from the film were filmed in the Atlanta area. The film is about an office rivalry that escalates when the main character played by Beck Bennett decides to compete alongside colleagues in a 26.2 mile race he's unprepared for. The inclusion of Jeff Galloway as an announcer in the movie Office Race is timely since Jeff founded and directs a corporate race where employees enjoy friendly competition called the Kaiser Permanente Corporate Run, Walk & Roll— and it's coming up on September 28 in Atlanta's Piedmont Park.

Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment news: Adam Sandler's latest Netflix film is getting backlash. Kierra M talks the latest.

Pet of the Day: Today's Pet of the Day is a cat named Mack.