Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: September 30, 2026

Short films aim for Oscar gold thanks to Atlanta’s Out On Film: It’s one of the most prestigious film festivals of its kind in the country — and right now, top artists from around the world are in Atlanta to show their work and make their voices heard. The 39th Annual Out On Film LGBTQ+ Film Festival is happening now through October 4th, featuring a long list of events including filmmaker conversations, workshops and panels, and screenings. Festival events are hosted by several venues in the city, but the heart of the action is Landmark’s Midtown Arts Cinema, which will screen the festival’s lineup of narrative features, documentaries, short films and premieres. Out On Film has the distinction of being one of only six LGBTQ film festivals in the world that are Oscar-qualifying, which means the winner of the Jury Award for Best Drama Short is eligible for Academy Awards consideration.



Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Six Flags Over Georgia is hiring scare actors for Fright Fest to perform in haunted houses wearing 20 to 30 pounds of costuming.

Tameka Foster Raymond releases her new book, Soul Now What: "Soul Now What?!" is described as a book for anybody who has looked everywhere for the answer, the next relationship, the next move, the next big thing, and still feels stuck.

Varuni Napoli opening for lunch with a new lunch menu: Founder & Chef, Luca Varuni shows some menu items from the restaurant. Visit them at their new store at High Street. Find out more information, here.

"99 to Beat" with Joanne, Alex & Justina: The ladies take on one of the challenges from the Fox game show 99 to Beat. See who wins.

Beasy Baybie talks National Recovery Month: Beasy Baybie speaks with Joanne and gives tips and resources to those who may be going through recovery

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in a dog named Dozer.