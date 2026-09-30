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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: September 30, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published September 30, 2026 1:32 PM EDT
Published September 30, 2026 1:32 PM EDT
Midtown cinema hosts 39th annual Out on Film event
Midtown cinema hosts 39th annual Out on Film event

Midtown cinema hosts 39th annual Out on Film event

The 39th annual Out on Film LGBTQ+ film festival in Atlanta features feature films, short films, documentaries, and holds Oscar-qualifying status for its drama shorts category.   

ATLANTA - Short films aim for Oscar gold thanks to Atlanta’s Out On Film: It’s one of the most prestigious film festivals of its kind in the country — and right now, top artists from around the world are in Atlanta to show their work and make their voices heard. The 39th Annual Out On Film LGBTQ+ Film Festival is happening now through October 4th, featuring a long list of events including filmmaker conversations, workshops and panels, and screenings. Festival events are hosted by several venues in the city, but the heart of the action is Landmark’s Midtown Arts Cinema, which will screen the festival’s lineup of narrative features, documentaries, short films and premieres. Out On Film has the distinction of being one of only six LGBTQ film festivals in the world that are Oscar-qualifying, which means the winner of the Jury Award for Best Drama Short is eligible for Academy Awards consideration.
 

Casting Call: 'Alligators'
Casting Call: 'Alligators'

Casting Call: 'Alligators'

Six Flags Over Georgia is hiring scare actors for Fright Fest to perform in haunted houses wearing 20 to 30 pounds of costuming.   

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Six Flags Over Georgia is hiring scare actors for Fright Fest to perform in haunted houses wearing 20 to 30 pounds of costuming.   

Tameka Foster Raymond releases new book
Tameka Foster Raymond releases new book

Tameka Foster Raymond releases new book

"Soul Now What?!" is described as a book for anybody who has looked everywhere for the answer, the next relationship, the next move, the next big thing, and still feels stuck.  

Tameka Foster Raymond releases her new book, Soul Now What: "Soul Now What?!" is described as a book for anybody who has looked everywhere for the answer, the next relationship, the next move, the next big thing, and still feels stuck.  

A taste of lunch with Varuni Napoli
A taste of lunch with Varuni Napoli

A taste of lunch with Varuni Napoli

Founder & Chef, Luca Varuni shows some menu items from the restaurant.

Varuni Napoli opening for lunch with a new lunch menu: Founder & Chef, Luca Varuni shows some menu items from the restaurant. Visit them at their new store at High Street.  Find out more information, here. 

Joanne, Alex & Justina play "A Hand Full"
Joanne, Alex & Justina play "A Hand Full"

Joanne, Alex & Justina play "A Hand Full"

The ladies take on one of the challenges from the Fox game show 99 to Beat. See who wins. 

"99 to Beat" with Joanne, Alex & Justina: The ladies take on one of the challenges from the Fox game show 99 to Beat. See who wins. 

It's National Recovery Month
It's National Recovery Month

It's National Recovery Month

Beasy Baybie speaks with Joanne and gives tips and resources to those who may be going through recovery

Beasy Baybie talks National Recovery Month: Beasy Baybie speaks with Joanne and gives tips and resources to those who may be going through recovery

Pet of the day: Dozer
Pet of the day: Dozer

Pet of the day: Dozer

For more information on adoption visit Atlantahumane.org

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in a dog named Dozer. 

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