Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 29, 2023

Duluth Fall Festival celebrates 40 years of family fun: It’s the last weekend of September — and in Duluth, that means one thing: time to celebrate! The 40th annual Duluth Fall Festival takes over the city on Saturday and Sunday, filling the downtown streets with a parade, live entertainment, hundreds of vendors, and even a 5K race. And yes, you read that correctly: it’s the 40th annual festival, which means the first was held way back in 1983. Since then, it’s become a "last weekend of September" tradition for families here in Metro Atlanta, and was named as one of the 24 top Fall Festivals in the country by U.S. News and World Report.

The Falcons take on the Jaguars in London this Sunday: The Atlanta Falcons are prepping to play across the pond. They'll take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday at 9:30. That's not the only thing that's special about this, the game will also be simulcast with characters from Toy Story playing in the game as well.

Burgers With Buck Patty and Franks at Chatahoochee Works Food Hall: Patty & Franks is open all day at the Chattahoochee Food Works in Atlanta. Opened in 2021, the food hall was the perfect home for Patty and Frank to open their very first location. Our burgers and franks are made from world-class, ultra-premium meats, and you can taste the difference immediately. For more information click here.

Thrive Restaurant General Manager Shanelle Moore, and Executive Chef Antonio Carr: Chef Antonio demos Pan Seared Moulard Duck Breast.Thrive is an upscale casual restaurant where food, drink, and lounge meet pleasing taste buds from around the world with award-winning dishes and specialty cocktails since 2007. Make your reservation here

Oddette Welling, Vice President of Halloween at Party City: Halloween will be here before we know it. Party City is helping us get prepared. Oddette Welling tells us about the costume trends this year. We also go over decorations for this spooky season. Find a party city near you here.

Brian White, beverage manager at The Office Bar: The Office Bar Debuts New "Mocktail of the Month" Menu Midtown Atlanta’s The Office Bar, located in the lobby of the "Google building", has recently unveiled a new mocktail menu after feeling this demand. Snook Lee, director of food and beverage at Epicurean Atlanta (operator of The Office Bar), says that the team has noticed a strong uptick in patrons asking for mocktails, specifically nonalcholic drinks of varying colors to match outfits or occasions.

Pike Nursery talks Fall decorating with pumpkins and mums: Find a location near you here.