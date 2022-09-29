Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 29, 2022

High 5 Sports Team Of The Week: Congrats to our first Team of the Week from the Southside in 2022! Hampton’s own Dutchtown Bulldogs are 5-0 and coming off a bye-week anticipating a big game at Union Grove. Head Coach Niketa Battle served as an assistant at the school earlier in his career, but most recently is known for several successful seasons as the head coach at Mays High School.

Keshia Knight Pulliam talks her directorial debut with Hallmark Channel's "Girlfriendship": Hallmark Channel’s new film "Girlfriendship" is a story of sisterhood. In a world of carpool pick-ups, work meetings and family obligations, it’s easy to lose sight of the people, and things that truly matter. "Girlfriendship" is about a catastrophe booking, that turns out to be just what the ancestors ordered. A booking mix-up turns Samara's birthday getaway into a week-long journey where she and her friends rediscover their passions, their purpose and romance. The movie stars Tamera Mowry-Housley Lyndie Greenwood, Krystal Joy Brown, and Brad James, with Keisha Knight Pulliam serving as director. "Girlfriendship" airs on Hallmark Channel Saturday at 8 p.m.

Chef Robert Butts from Twisted Soul Cookhouse talks Georgia Peanut restaurant Week: There will be 12 chefs participating across the state, six in Atlanta alone. Each chef will be offering special dishes inspired by peanuts throughout the week. Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week, is happening Oct. 4 through 9. Click here for more information.

"The Masked Singer" recap with Paul Milliken: "The Masked Singer" is heating up, with two more singers sent home last night. Paul has the scoop on who was sent packing. Catch "The Masked Singer" Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX 5.

R&B Singer Inayah to promote her new project "Insecure": She’s a singer/rapper that also is funny with a huge personality and remixes jokes on Instagram and as a professional jingles writer. Recently Inayah also did four episodes of BET+’s original series "The Ms Pat Show." Her previous single "Best Thing" earned her an RIAA gold certified plaque and is at 48 million views. "Insecure" is available now on all streaming platforms. Follow her on social media @Inayah

Food Blogger Erica Key has the best coffee shops in Atlanta for National Coffee Day: It's National Coffee Day. Dating back to 800 A.D, coffee has been a staple beverage. No matter if you prefer an espresso, Americano, or an espresso martini, these Atlanta coffee spots are sure to impress. Keep up with Erica on social media @eatingwitherica