Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 29, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Dutchtown Bulldogs named High 5 Sports Team of the Week

Hampton's own Dutchtown Bulldogs are 5-0 and coming off a bye-week while anticipating a big game at Union Grove.

ATLANTA - High 5 Sports Team Of The Week: Congrats to our first Team of the Week from the Southside in 2022! Hampton’s own Dutchtown Bulldogs are 5-0 and coming off a bye-week anticipating a big game at Union Grove. Head Coach Niketa Battle served as an assistant at the school earlier in his career, but most recently is known for several successful seasons as the head coach at Mays High School. 

Keisha Knight Pulliam makes directorial debut with Hallmark Channel's 'Girlfriendship'

Hallmark Channel is kicking off its Fall Into Love programming with a new movie that's also Keisha Knight Pulliam's first time behind the camera. The actress and director joins Good Day's Alyse Eady to talk about her movie 'Girlfriendship.'

Keshia Knight  Pulliam talks her directorial debut with Hallmark Channel's "Girlfriendship": Hallmark Channel’s new film "Girlfriendship" is a story of sisterhood. In a world of carpool pick-ups, work meetings and family obligations, it’s easy to lose sight of the people, and things that truly matter. "Girlfriendship" is about a catastrophe booking, that turns out to be just what the ancestors ordered. A booking mix-up turns Samara's birthday getaway into a week-long journey where she and her friends rediscover their passions, their purpose and romance. The movie stars Tamera Mowry-Housley Lyndie Greenwood, Krystal Joy Brown, and Brad James, with Keisha Knight Pulliam serving as director. "Girlfriendship" airs on Hallmark Channel Saturday at 8 p.m.

Twisted Soul Cookhouse Chef Robert Butts previews Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week

Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week is right around the corner with 13 chefs from across the state showcasing some of their mouth-watering inspired by the legume. Robert Butts from Atlanta's Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours is one of the chefs, and he showed Good Day's Sharon Lawson his grilled shortribs with a peanut butter barbecue sauce dish.

Chef Robert Butts from Twisted Soul Cookhouse talks Georgia Peanut restaurant Week: There will be 12 chefs participating across the state, six in Atlanta alone. Each chef will be offering special dishes inspired by peanuts throughout the week. Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week, is happening Oct. 4 through 9. Click here for more information.

Paul Milliken reacts to 'The Masked Singer's' latest big reveals

We got not one, not two, but three unmaskings during Wednesday night's all-new episode of 'The Masked Singer.' Good Day's Paul Milliken was watching and live-tweeting the entire episode, and he shares his reactions to the reveals and his predictions for who still remains behind the masks.

"The Masked Singer" recap with Paul Milliken: "The Masked Singer" is heating up, with two more singers sent home last night. Paul has the scoop on who was sent packing. Catch "The Masked Singer" Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX 5. 

Singer and rapper Inayah on her new 'Insecure' EP

Inayah is known for her real talk and calling it as it is in her music and social media. She joins Good Day's Alex Whittler on the couch to talk about her growing family, new EP, and what's next.

R&B Singer Inayah to promote her new project "Insecure": She’s a singer/rapper that also is funny with a huge personality and remixes jokes on Instagram and as a professional jingles writer. Recently Inayah also did four episodes of BET+’s original series "The Ms Pat Show." Her previous single "Best Thing" earned her an RIAA gold certified plaque and is at 48 million views. "Insecure" is available now on all streaming platforms. Follow her on social media @Inayah

Hot and cold coffee drinks you have to try around metro Atlanta

You don't have to use National Coffee Day to go get yourself another delicious drink, but it definitely gives you an excuse. Food blogger Erica Key shares her picks for drinks around metro Atlanta to get your coffee fix.

Food Blogger Erica Key has the best coffee shops in Atlanta for National Coffee Day: It's National Coffee Day. Dating back to 800 A.D, coffee has been a staple beverage. No matter if you prefer an espresso, Americano, or an espresso martini, these Atlanta coffee spots are sure to impress. Keep up with Erica on social media @eatingwitherica

Pet of the Day from Paws Atlanta

Old Timer is easy going, playful, but also mellow. He'd love to be the only pet in your home.