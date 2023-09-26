Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 26, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta.

Glenn Hotel turns 100: You’ve heard us talk about the Glenn Hotel many times here on Good Day Atlanta — but how much do you really know about the 100-year-old city landmark?

This morning, we spent a few hours exploring the Glenn Hotel and learning more about its fascinating journey from bustling office building to boutique hotel.

So, let’s start at the beginning: the current hotel is named for John Thomas Glenn, who bought the property in 1888, a year before he began his two-year term as the city’s mayor.

In the early 1920s, as Atlanta rapidly expanded, office developments began to take over the city — and in 1923, the 10-story Glenn Building was built and opened, featuring what experts call a Neoclassical Revival- style and the notable presence of 39 lion heads around the top exterior. The design was the work of architect Waddy Butler Wood, known for his work on numerous notable projects including the Woodrow Wilson House and the United States Department of the Interior headquarters.

Various tenants occupied the building over the decades, and in the mid-1980s, it was saved from demolition by historical preservationists. Eventually, Legacy Property Group took over the building in 2006, renovating it (although leaving its famed exterior untouched) and transforming it into the boutique Glenn Hotel. The hotel now features 110 rooms, 16 suites and a penthouse suite, five meeting rooms, and a popular rooftop lounge. Today, the Glenn Hotel is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more information on visiting or staying at the Glenn Hotel, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring this gorgeous Atlanta landmark!

Gospel legend Erica Campbell talks new album and more: Campbell's anticipated 3rd studio album, "I Love You," is out on all platforms now. She has also recently received the proclamation from the City of New York. Campbell is also the host of her syndicated radio morning show with over 7 million daily listeners. She is an actress and the first lady of her church that she owns along with her mega producer husband, Warryn Campbell. Erica’s latest single, "Feel Alright (Blessed)" is currently top 10 on the Billboard Gospel charts.

Kizzy Marco talks Canine Assistance: There are service dogs all across the country, but volunteers are needed to be sure they learn properly. Kizzy Marco visit the station to tell viewers how they can help.

Pastor Mike Todd’s new book, "Damaged But Not Destroyed": Pastor Mike Todd is most noted for a pandemic series on relationship goals. Todd is the lead pastor of Transformation Church in Tulsa, OK, where over 5,000 attend and over 20.000 watch virtually week to week. For more information click here.

Atlanta African Caribbean Festival: AfroBeats, Soukous, and Amapiano meet Reggae, Soca and Dancehall, blending together beautifully at the Atlanta African Caribbean Music, Food & Art Festival (AC Fest) presented by Atlanta Jollof Music & Food Festival at Piedmont Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. For ticket information click here.

Kerry Washington reveals all in new memoir "Thicker Than Water":

After decades of discussing her work as an actor, director, producer, and activist, Kerry Washington is having to adjust to talking about herself in a new role: writer.

"It’s so weird for me to be doing press about myself, and not about a movie or a TV show filled with other characters," laughs the Emmy Award winner.

Washington’s new memoir, titled "Thicker Than Water," hits bookshelves nationwide today — and has already gained considerable advance interest thanks to its raw, unflinching portrait of the author sifting through family secrets and searching for her own identity.

"About five years ago, my parents gave me some new information about myself and our family, and it really kind of turned my world upside down and challenged a lot of the ways that I think about myself and my family," says Washington. "And so, I found myself writing the book kind of in an effort to understand myself more, and our family, and who we are and how we got here."

Washington is currently on tour to promote the memoir, and will be in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 30, in conversation with longtime friend Tyler Perry.

"Tyler has always challenged me. He’s always asked me provocative questions that nobody else has been willing to ask," Washington said. "He holds me to the fire. He keeps me accountable. He makes me spill my tea!"

Washington’s Atlanta book event will begin at 3 p.m. at the Tabernacle on 152 Luckie Street. Tickets start at $45.50 and are available for purchase by clicking here.

Click the video player in this article to hear more of our conversation with Kerry Washington about "Thicker Than Water."

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville talks the latest in entertainment news: Bruce Willis's wife was recently on the "Today Show," and gave an update on her husband's health. Ms. Basketball has the details.

