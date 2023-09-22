Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 22, 2023

Show reveals new side of Ed Gein's story

When it comes to true crime, few stories are as chilling as that of murderer and grave robber Ed Gein, who famously inspired horror classics like 'Psycho' and 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.'

Some call him "The Plainfield Ghoul." Others call him "The Mad Butcher." But to many around the world, Ed Gein is best known as the inspiration behind "Psycho’s" Norman Bates.

Now, fact is separated from fiction in the new MGM+ original docuseries, "Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein", the first episode of which premiered Sunday and continues with new episodes over the next three Sundays.

"Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein" is directed and executive produced by James Buddy Day, and utilizes previously unheard recordings to help tell the story of Gein, a murderer and grave robber who lived in Plainfield, Wisconsin and was arrested in 1957 following the disappearance of hardware store owner Bernice Worden. 

The discovery of his "house of horrors" not only inspired the Robert Block novel "Psycho" (and Alfred Hitchcock’s subsequent film version), but also later horror films "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and "The Silence of the Lambs."  

We recently caught up with James Buddy Day to learn more about the project and why he thinks audiences continue to be fascinated by the story of Ed Gein. Click the video player in this article to hear from the filmmaker — and click here for more information on the series.

Nico Tortorella talks 'The Mattachine Family'

Out On Film — Atlanta’s LGBTQ Film Festival — features a star-studded lineup this year, including the acclaimed family dramedy ''The Mattachine Family.''

Out On Film — Atlanta’s LGBTQ Film Festival — returns for a 36th year this week, and features a star-studded lineup including the acclaimed family dramedy "The Mattachine Family." 

Written by Danny and Andy Vallentine and directed by Andy Vallentine, "The Mattachine Family" tells the story of Thomas and Oscar, a couple whose foster child is returned to his birth mother; in the aftermath, they both struggle to decide what their future looks like, especially when it comes to having children. 

The cast includes Juan Pablo Di Pace, Emily Hampshire, Heather Matarazzo, Jake Choi, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, and Nico Tortorella as Thomas. Tortorella will be at the Out On Film screening of "The Mattachine Family," which is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 24th at 8:15 p.m. at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema.

We recently caught up with Nico Tortorella via Zoom to chat about "The Mattachine Family" and its place in Out On Film, one of the leading LGBTQIA film festivals in the world (Note: The indie film calls under a SAG-AFTRA waiver, which is why we were able to conduct this interview with Tortorella). Click the video player in this article to watch the interview — and click here for more information about this year’s festival.

Burgers with Buck tries Lock and Key

West Midtown's Lock and Key is part luxury dining, part sports bar. The biggest part, however, is its delicious burger.

Buck visits Lock & Key to try their burger: Lock and Key is located in West Midtown. They may be a steakhouse, but they also have other traditional bar dishes as well. Click the video player to see if Buck gave the burger a thumbs up!

Comedian Joe Torry brings laughs to Atlanta

Joe Torry is one of the most memorable comedians of HBO's 'Def Comedy Jam' and he's still making people laugh after more than 30 years in Hollywood. He sits down with Alyse Eady to talk about bringing his 'WTF Comedy Tour' to Atlanta.

Comedian Joe Torry talks show at Uptown Comedy Corner:  From movies like Poetic Justice, Sprung & Tales from the Hood & former Host of Def Comedy Jam, Guy Torry has a long legacy in hollywood. He'll be performing tonight at Uptown Comedy Corner. The show starts at  7:30. Get your tickets here. 

Healthy snacks for football watch parties

If you're planning on cheering on the Falcons, lifestyle specialist Maisha Wynn has some options that will stop you from overindulging.

Maisha Wynn gives healthy snack options while watching football: Football is back! With our beloved Atlanta Falcons being on a winning streak right now, we know you're munching during your game-day party (we are too at FOX5 Atlanta) so serve some yummy and healthy football snacks as a part of your menu to avoid that over-stuffed feeling this season! Maisha Wynn stopped by to show us some of her favorites that she enjoys while watching football! 

Pike Nurseries' fall lawn care tips

The weekend is the first official day of fall, which begins the transitional time for lawns. The experts at Pike Nurseries has tips on how you can get your lawn ready for the season.

Pike Nursery gives us Fall Lawn Care Tips: To find a location nearest you click here. 

A seasonal message of hope from Jekalyn Carr

When it comes to the seasons of our lives, change comes with a variety of experiences. Radio personality and Gospel singer Jekalyn Carr joins Sharon Lawson with a message of hope.

Jekalyn Carr gives inspirational words to wrap up your week: Even if the season changes, God stays the same.