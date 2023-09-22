Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 22, 2023

New true crime series details real-life "Psycho" inspiration:

Some call him "The Plainfield Ghoul." Others call him "The Mad Butcher." But to many around the world, Ed Gein is best known as the inspiration behind "Psycho’s" Norman Bates.

Now, fact is separated from fiction in the new MGM+ original docuseries, "Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein", the first episode of which premiered Sunday and continues with new episodes over the next three Sundays.

"Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein" is directed and executive produced by James Buddy Day, and utilizes previously unheard recordings to help tell the story of Gein, a murderer and grave robber who lived in Plainfield, Wisconsin and was arrested in 1957 following the disappearance of hardware store owner Bernice Worden.

The discovery of his "house of horrors" not only inspired the Robert Block novel "Psycho" (and Alfred Hitchcock’s subsequent film version), but also later horror films "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and "The Silence of the Lambs."

We recently caught up with James Buddy Day to learn more about the project and why he thinks audiences continue to be fascinated by the story of Ed Gein. Click the video player in this article to hear from the filmmaker — and click here for more information on the series.

Nico Tortorella talks "The Mattachine Family":

Out On Film — Atlanta’s LGBTQ Film Festival — returns for a 36th year this week, and features a star-studded lineup including the acclaimed family dramedy "The Mattachine Family."

Written by Danny and Andy Vallentine and directed by Andy Vallentine, "The Mattachine Family" tells the story of Thomas and Oscar, a couple whose foster child is returned to his birth mother; in the aftermath, they both struggle to decide what their future looks like, especially when it comes to having children.

The cast includes Juan Pablo Di Pace, Emily Hampshire, Heather Matarazzo, Jake Choi, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, and Nico Tortorella as Thomas. Tortorella will be at the Out On Film screening of "The Mattachine Family," which is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 24th at 8:15 p.m. at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema.

We recently caught up with Nico Tortorella via Zoom to chat about "The Mattachine Family" and its place in Out On Film, one of the leading LGBTQIA film festivals in the world (Note: The indie film calls under a SAG-AFTRA waiver, which is why we were able to conduct this interview with Tortorella). Click the video player in this article to watch the interview — and click here for more information about this year’s festival.

Buck visits Lock & Key to try their burger: Lock and Key is located in West Midtown. They may be a steakhouse, but they also have other traditional bar dishes as well. Click the video player to see if Buck gave the burger a thumbs up!

Comedian Joe Torry talks show at Uptown Comedy Corner: From movies like Poetic Justice, Sprung & Tales from the Hood & former Host of Def Comedy Jam, Guy Torry has a long legacy in hollywood. He'll be performing tonight at Uptown Comedy Corner. The show starts at 7:30. Get your tickets here.

Maisha Wynn gives healthy snack options while watching football: Football is back! With our beloved Atlanta Falcons being on a winning streak right now, we know you're munching during your game-day party (we are too at FOX5 Atlanta) so serve some yummy and healthy football snacks as a part of your menu to avoid that over-stuffed feeling this season! Maisha Wynn stopped by to show us some of her favorites that she enjoys while watching football!

Pike Nursery gives us Fall Lawn Care Tips: To find a location nearest you click here.

Jekalyn Carr gives inspirational words to wrap up your week: Even if the season changes, God stays the same.