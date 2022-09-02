Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 2, 2022

Dragon Con 2022: Catching up with Sam J. Jones, star of the 1980 cult classic Flash Gordon. The event broke an attendance record back in 2019 with more than 80,000 fans showing up for festivities; after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, fans returned for an in-person Dragon Con last year. Celebrity guests are always a top draw at Dragon Con, with stars like Laz Alonso ("The Boys"), Tom Cavanagh ("The Flash"), and Holly Marie Combs ("Charmed") among those scheduled for this year’s event. For more information on Dragon Con click here.

Gary Stokan talks the Chick Fila Kick off classic: The Chick Fila Kick off Classic is back in Atlanta at Mercedes Benz Stadium. This year we've got the Georgia Bulldogs vs the Oregon Ducks. Gary Stokan tells fan what to expect, and we get to see which team the Sea Lion picked to win the big game. Kick off is Saturday at 7:30. For ticket information and more click here.

Alonzo Bodden will headline Punchline Comedy Club in Atlanta: regular panel member on NPR'S Wait, Wait.. Don't Tell Me. Alonzo Bodden has been making audiences around the country laugh for more than 20 years. Alonzo’s latest (2022) comedy special Alonzo Bodden, was released on YouTube by Helium Comedy Studios. In 2019, he starred in his fourth stand-up special, Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight, which premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. He'll headline Punchline Comedy Club this weekend. Get your tickets here.

LisaRaye McCoy talks new film "Single Not Searching": It's a romantic drama told across two continents as four friends leave Atlanta to Ghana and along the way, they find laughter, tears, joy, pain, jealousy, and a whole lot of drama. They discover things about themselves and confront deep-seeded feelings and experiences that have molded the women they have become. Most importantly, they discover the power of friendship and love.