Good Day Atlanta viewer information September 18, 2020

Wendy Williams joins us live on Good Day Atlanta:

Wendy Williams celebrates the upcoming premiere of the 12th season of her talk show "Wendy." She talks to "Good Day Atlanta's" Alyse Eady about what to expect this upcoming season.

"Wendy" airs right here on FOX 5 at 11 a.m. after "Good Day Atlanta."

FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt on Good Day Atlanta: FOX NFL announcer calling the Week 2 game Kevin Burkhardt talks to Good Day Atlanta's Buck Lanford about what to expect this weekend.

Food Truck Friday: King Kabob:

It’s been an epic Food Truck Friday season here on Good Day Atlanta, as we spotlighted local businesses serving up everything from plant-based burgers to seafood to ice cream. But, all good things must come to an end — so for our final Food Truck Friday of 2020, we decided to go out on a distinctively “royal” note.

We spent the morning with Chef Chase Davis, founder of King Kabob. Davis is a metro Atlanta native, having honed his skills in high school at Rockdale Career Academy’s culinary program before heading north to attend South Carolina State University. Immediately after college, Davis returned to Conyers and decided the best way to enter the restaurant industry was to do it on four wheels, creating the King Kabob food truck concept and quickly gaining a loyal local fanbase.

So…let’s talk about that food! King Kabob’s slogan is “What’s on your stick?” — and Chef Davis provides plenty of options with his jaw-dropping and mouth-watering kabob menu, featuring a Chicken & Waffles Kabob (which can be enjoyed with lavender or jalapeño syrups) and the “Dirty Bird” Chicken Kabob. The chef says his chicken and steak kabobs are served with plenty of fresh, seasonal vegetables, including peppers, onions, squash, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes.

Burgers With Buck Dixie Q:

You may know Chef Scott Serpas from his Louisiana influenced, new-American style restaurant, Serpas True Food in Atlanta’s historic Old Fourth Ward. Sidebar … if you don’t, you should, but that’s another story for another day.

The story for this day is his Brookhaven restaurant, Dixie Q, and a great deal on a great burger that #BurgersWithBuck can’t wait to share with you, my burger-loving friends. With apologies to Friday, #BWB may have you shouting #TGIT (Thank God it’s Tuesday) for the foreseeable future. In other words, what are you doing for lunch on Tuesday?

I’m betting that at some point, you’ll be headed to Dixie Q to enjoy a delicious $5 burger. Yes, you read that right, $5.

The $5 burger is a single patty version of his Dixie Double, and for most of you, that will be plenty. If not, you can get two for $10. The quality and taste will remind you of the Big Papa Burger (or at least it reminded me) on the menu at the more high end, Serpas True Food restaurant. In fact, if you’re nostalgic when it comes to burgers, and who isn’t, right? Feel free to call it the Big Papa Burger when you order at Dixie Q.

Let’s call the Tuesday special burger the Dixie Single. It starts with the same triple blend of ground beef, and it’s topped with American cheese and finished with lettuce, tomato, and smoked aioli. It is delicious, just the way it is, but if you want to customize it by adding bacon or even another patty, you certainly can for an additional fee.

The bottom line is this … If you want a great burger, you can’t go wrong at either Dixie Q or Serpas (which is now back open by the way) any day of the week, but if you want a great burger and a super fantastic bargain, I’ll see you at Dixie Q on Tuesdays.

One more thing… Full disclosure, Scott Serpas is from Louisiana and he as you might imagine he is a Saints fan, but he’s a good dude, and I like him anyway. #RiseUp

For more information about Dixie Q including the location, menu and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.dixie-q.com/ .

Pike Nurseries tips for growing fall vegetables:

Growing veggies at home isn't just a summer project! That modern-day Victory Garden planned back in spring can be repurposed for a second harvest, full of veggies and herbs. Rena Sartain from Pike Nurseries has tips on how to plant a second harvest that is perfect for cooler weather.

Veda Howard from Praise 102.5 joins us with an inspirational Wisdom Nugget.

Every weekend on her Praise 102.5 show she shares two Wisdom nuggets in hopes to inspire and encourage listeners. She joins us to share one of her Wisdom Nuggets with FOX 5 viewers.