Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 17, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  September 17, 2024 11:42am EDT
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Oktoberfest fun at Atlanta's Der Biergarten

While there’s always a celebratory atmosphere at Der Biergarten, nothing compares to Oktoberfest season, which launches at the Downtown Atlanta restaurant this Saturday.

ATLANTA - Atlanta’s Der Biergarten preps for Oktoberfest celebration:  T

Stein-holding contest? It’s happening. Bratwurst-eating competition? It’s happening. Tapping the keg? It’s happening.

In case you don’t see it, there’s a pattern here: Der Biergarten has a full schedule of events to make this Oktoberfest season "der beste!"

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we made a return visit to Downtown Atlanta’s little pocket of Alpine heaven, Der Biergarten — where the wiener schnitzel sizzles and the steins are always overflowing. Owned and operated by Legacy Ventures, Der Biergarten has been a longtime local favorite; the restaurant opened just in time for Oktoberfest 2010, with a mission to serve authentic German food and beer in a super-festive environment. In the years since, it’s become known as a prime sports-viewing spot, due to the abundance of big screens and the amazing location (steps away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons and Atlanta United!).

And while there’s always a celebratory atmosphere at Der Biergarten, nothing compares to Oktoberfest season, which launches at the restaurant Saturday, Sept, 21 and runs on Saturdays through Oct. 26. While the annual festival is happening in Germany, the Der Biergarten team hosts a long list of special events, including the aforementioned keg tapping and roasting whole pigs out on the patio.

So, who’s ready to slip on their lederhosen and dirndl and raise a stein to this year’s Oktoberfest? Well, the Good Day Atlanta team sure was! So, we spent the morning at Der Biergarten getting a preview of this year’s big celebration. Click here for more information on the restaurant (located at 300 Marietta Street Northwest) — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning yelling, "Prost!"

Yard Fest at the Home Depot Backyard

For the second year, the Home Depot Backyard is celebrating Atlanta's rich HBCU with the special event Yard Fest. Ben Baxter with the Home Depot Backyard and Buster Meadows, the Atlanta chapter president of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, joined Alyse Eady to talk about all the fun going on this weekend.

Backyard Fest presented by Piedmont Healthcare is happening this weekend: This is the second free movie on the lawn experience of the season, which will feature programming and activations celebrating HBCU culture and family-friendly entertainment, just as college/HBCU homecoming season kicks off in October. The featured movie will be "Stomp The Yard" – which was filmed nearby in the Atlanta University Center - and we’ll also have an in-person fireside chat with super film producer and HBCU alum Will Packer.

Atlanta Heart Walk raises money for good cause

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the metro Atlanta area, but you can do your part at the American Heart Association's Atlanta Heart Walk this weekend. Heart survivors Scott Webb and Dr. Toniya Farmer joined Good Day to talk about the walk and share their stories.

Scott Webb and Dr. Toniya Farmer talk about the American Heart Walk: For 100 years the American Heart Association has made a profound impact through bold moves. Throughout the past century, the American Heart Association has recognized that we're all tied to heart disease and stroke in some way, and we must change that. With your help, we can keep working to ensure all people can enjoy longer, healthier lives. The Heart Walk is this Saturday at 8 a.m.

Carly Peace and Jordan Davis host ACM Honors

Country superstars Carly Pearce and Jordan Davis are joining forces to host this year's Academy of Country Music Awards. The pair talked with Alyse Eady about getting ready for the huge night happening next week.

Carly Pearce and Jordan Davis hosting this year's American Country Music Honors: This year’s Academy of Country Music Honors, co-hosted by Carly Pearce, will be honoring country music superstars Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Lainey Wilson, and Trisha Yearwood, as well as Artist-Songwriter of the Year winner Chris Stapleton. 

Gospel icon BeBe Winans talks music and more

Gospel legend BeBe Winans is adding his musical talents of a big celebration in honor of former President Jimmy Carter's birthday at the Fox Theatre. He sat down with Alex Whittler to talk about the event, his creative process, and a lot more.

BeBe Winans talks music and performing at Jimmy Carter celebration: BeBe Winans is helping celebrate former President Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday with a performance.  Pop, rock, gospel, country, jazz, hip-hop, and classical artists will gather on stage for a night of music that unites and inspires. Performers include Winans, Carlene Carter, Chuck Leavell, D-Nice, Drive-By Truckers, Eric Church, GROUPLOVE, Maren Morris, The War And Treaty, and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus — with more artists being added weekly. Expect appearances from famous friends and dignitaries who love Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter and the organization they founded more than 40 years ago: The Carter Center. As President Carter once said, "Music is the best proof that people have one thing in common no matter where they live, no matter what language they speak." Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to honor one of the world’s greatest leaders and humanitarians!

Lacey Chabert on celebrating everyday heroes

In Hallmark's new unscripted series, ''Celebrations with Lacey Chabert,'' the actress and philanthropist honors people who are making a big impact in the world. Chabert talked with Joanne Feldman about the show and her go-to entertaining tips.

Lacey Chabert is moving into the world of unscripted shows with "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert": The series follows the host and philanthropist as she surprises deserving members of the community who are making a positive impact on the world by throwing them the celebration of a lifetime with the help of professional party planners, loving family members or dear friends and a team of volunteers. Her new series will be available on the new streaming platform, Hallmark+. 

Diddy arrested after grand jury indictment

The FBI took music mogul Sean ''Diddy'' Combs into custody Monday night in Manhattan. Entertainment contributor Ally Lynn joins Alex Whittler to talk about the indictment, Diddy's previous legal troubles, and more.

Ally Lynn talks the latest in entertainment news: Sean "Diddy" Combs has been arrested. Combs was arrested at the Park Hyatt hotel in New York. Ally Lynn tells us what happened and what's next.  