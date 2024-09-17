Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 17, 2024

Atlanta’s Der Biergarten preps for Oktoberfest celebration: T

Stein-holding contest? It’s happening. Bratwurst-eating competition? It’s happening. Tapping the keg? It’s happening.

In case you don’t see it, there’s a pattern here: Der Biergarten has a full schedule of events to make this Oktoberfest season "der beste!"

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we made a return visit to Downtown Atlanta’s little pocket of Alpine heaven, Der Biergarten — where the wiener schnitzel sizzles and the steins are always overflowing. Owned and operated by Legacy Ventures, Der Biergarten has been a longtime local favorite; the restaurant opened just in time for Oktoberfest 2010, with a mission to serve authentic German food and beer in a super-festive environment. In the years since, it’s become known as a prime sports-viewing spot, due to the abundance of big screens and the amazing location (steps away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons and Atlanta United!).

And while there’s always a celebratory atmosphere at Der Biergarten, nothing compares to Oktoberfest season, which launches at the restaurant Saturday, Sept, 21 and runs on Saturdays through Oct. 26. While the annual festival is happening in Germany, the Der Biergarten team hosts a long list of special events, including the aforementioned keg tapping and roasting whole pigs out on the patio.

So, who’s ready to slip on their lederhosen and dirndl and raise a stein to this year’s Oktoberfest? Well, the Good Day Atlanta team sure was! So, we spent the morning at Der Biergarten getting a preview of this year’s big celebration. Click here for more information on the restaurant (located at 300 Marietta Street Northwest) — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning yelling, "Prost!"

Backyard Fest presented by Piedmont Healthcare is happening this weekend: This is the second free movie on the lawn experience of the season, which will feature programming and activations celebrating HBCU culture and family-friendly entertainment, just as college/HBCU homecoming season kicks off in October. The featured movie will be "Stomp The Yard" – which was filmed nearby in the Atlanta University Center - and we’ll also have an in-person fireside chat with super film producer and HBCU alum Will Packer.

Scott Webb and Dr. Toniya Farmer talk about the American Heart Walk: For 100 years the American Heart Association has made a profound impact through bold moves. Throughout the past century, the American Heart Association has recognized that we're all tied to heart disease and stroke in some way, and we must change that. With your help, we can keep working to ensure all people can enjoy longer, healthier lives. The Heart Walk is this Saturday at 8 a.m.

Carly Pearce and Jordan Davis hosting this year's American Country Music Honors: This year’s Academy of Country Music Honors, co-hosted by Carly Pearce, will be honoring country music superstars Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Lainey Wilson, and Trisha Yearwood, as well as Artist-Songwriter of the Year winner Chris Stapleton.

BeBe Winans talks music and performing at Jimmy Carter celebration: BeBe Winans is helping celebrate former President Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday with a performance. Pop, rock, gospel, country, jazz, hip-hop, and classical artists will gather on stage for a night of music that unites and inspires. Performers include Winans, Carlene Carter, Chuck Leavell, D-Nice, Drive-By Truckers, Eric Church, GROUPLOVE, Maren Morris, The War And Treaty, and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus — with more artists being added weekly. Expect appearances from famous friends and dignitaries who love Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter and the organization they founded more than 40 years ago: The Carter Center. As President Carter once said, "Music is the best proof that people have one thing in common no matter where they live, no matter what language they speak." Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to honor one of the world’s greatest leaders and humanitarians!

Lacey Chabert is moving into the world of unscripted shows with "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert": The series follows the host and philanthropist as she surprises deserving members of the community who are making a positive impact on the world by throwing them the celebration of a lifetime with the help of professional party planners, loving family members or dear friends and a team of volunteers. Her new series will be available on the new streaming platform, Hallmark+.

Ally Lynn talks the latest in entertainment news: Sean "Diddy" Combs has been arrested. Combs was arrested at the Park Hyatt hotel in New York. Ally Lynn tells us what happened and what's next.