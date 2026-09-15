Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Sept. 15, 2026

Special guests and segments on today's Good Day Atlanta.

2026 FACEs Of Fashion Experience: Alyse was joined by Director of Fulton County Arts & Culture David Manual & Designer Octavius Terry, who's currently on Project Runway. The event returns this year, set against the backdrop of Twelve Hotel—Atlantic Station. They'll celebrate the intersection of fashion, culture and community. This year's celebration will showcase an extraordinary lineup of emerging and established designers.

Brian Steiner, Executive Director of Life Happens: Four in ten adults feel overwhelmed, anxious or both when they think about life insurance planning. There are tools that turn this financial planning chore into a check-off of the to-do list. Brian Steiner gives tips on how people can get over the anxiety hump and finish this important piece of financial planning.

Skye Estroff hosts UGA Watch Party at Sweet Auburn Barbecue: They're bringing a little Athens to Sweet Auburn with special cocktails. Doors open at 11am and kickoff is at noon.

Dr. Christopher Holliday gives Simple Steps to Prevent & Reverse Prediabetes: Dr. Christopher Holliday talks to Alex about who is at risk, gives simple lifestyle change tips, and explains how you can recognize the warning signs. A simple 1-minute risk test is available here.

Erin Rae of Hot 107.9 has trending topics: Social media has been buzzing with a few topics. Apple has another update that lets users hide their location. Bernie Sanders is proposing a 32 hour work week, and Hartsfield-Jackson is adding non-stop flights to Mexico. Erin Rae has all the details, and you can keep up with her weekends.

Pet of the day: Furkids brings in Neveah for adoption.