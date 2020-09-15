Good Day Atlanta viewer information September 15, 2020

Atlanta sneaker store gets a “Remix”:

They say you can’t judge a book by its cover. And in the case of the old Carnegie Library in Little Five Points, the stately brick exterior is little indication of the colorful collection housed inside.

We spent the morning at now-legendary sneaker store WishATL, which just reopened last month with an entirely new look dubbed “Wish Remix.” Specializing in limited-edition lines from the world’s top footwear brands, even Atlantans who have never been inside WishATL have seen the long lines which form out front, whenever another must-have-now shoe is released. From Air Jordans to Converse, Nike to Vans Vault — the sneakers that set today’s trends can be found inside this sole-ful Little Five Points boutique store.

Now … about that “remix.” Designers have transformed the space into a hip, colorful, and very modern space inspired by skate culture, hip-hop icons, and the building’s own history as a library. Cool touches include a wall created by more than 50,000 shoelaces and a stairwell lined with thousands of books — not to mention the underground sneaker vault and the much-photographed, 30-foot Outkast mural on the side of the building.

WishATL is located at 447 Moreland Avenue in Atlanta’s Little Five Points; regular store hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

More information is available by clicking here — and click on the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a personal tour inside WishATL!

Advertisement

WEB LINK: https://wishatl.com

School-Related Stress:

School can be an overwhelming experience for some children and with a school year unlike any other in the midst of a global pandemic, kids may be showing signs of stress. Jody Baumstein is a licensed therapist with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life. She joins us with how to spot the warning signs and how to manage that stress. For more information click here.

City Springs Theatre is bringing performances to life virtually:

Audiences can't go to the theater during the pandemic, so City Springs Theatre is bringing performances into our homes. Tony Award-Winner Shuler Hensley joins us to talk about the reimagined fall season with a streamed Broadway concert series. For more information on City Springs Theatre click here.

Dr. Pamela Gurley discusses tips and things to know during Suicide Awareness Month:

During National Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month many organizations focus on spreading the facts about suicide and educating others on how to help those who may be struggling. Dr. Pamela Gurley gives tips and advice for those who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, as well as signs to look for to help prevent it from happening to a loved one. For more information on Dr. Pamela Gurley click here.

NFL warns coaches they could suffer consequences for not wearing masks properly:

The NFL sent a reminder to coaches Monday about its face-covering requirement. Coaches are supposed to wear a mask at all times on the sideline, each coach was wearing a mask but some weren't wearing them properly.

The leagues went on to say in part, "Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs." It's not clear what the consequences will be exactly, but it's clear that the NFL is putting safety first.