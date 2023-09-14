Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 14, 2023

Here's what we featured on today's Good Day Atlanta.

High 5 Sports Team of the Week: It's McDonough High School's first 3-0 start in team history! Plus the first win over Union Grove a couple weeks ago means it's the start of a great season. Paul heads to McDonough to celebrate.



Melody Shari of "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" talks the upcoming new season: The new episodes pick up with explosive allegations about KeKe swirling around an alleged appearance on "Crime Stoppers." Rumors of KeKe possibly relapsing also circulate throughout the friend group, and things come to a head when she confronts LaTisha at a BBQ. Marsau and LaTisha fight allegations of their own when talk of Marsau’s alleged affairs makes the rounds in Huntsville. Kimmi and Maurice work to strengthen the intimacy in their marriage, as Kimmi continues to feel the side effects of chemotherapy and radiation. Melody makes strides towards redefining herself as a single woman, while Martell’s friendship with the Fletchers is tested when Chris puts Martell’s residence on the market and Nell supports Melody at her over-the-top name-changing ceremony. Stormi and Courtney continue to grow their company, Canvas Beauty, and strive to bring peace to Stormi’s family. Tiffany and Louis struggle to find their groove after the birth of baby Ace, and contemplate making some major changes. Nell and Chris Fletcher work to find their place within the group as they attempt to bring unity by hosting a trip to Houston. Love & Marriage Huntsville returns this Saturday at 8pm on OWN.

A "haunting" evening at Atlanta’s The Wren’s Nest: Agatha Christie’s 1969 mystery novel Hallowe'en Party comes to chilling life in the new film A Haunting in Venice — and what better way to celebrate the movie’s release than with a haunting party of our own right here in Atlanta? Earlier this week, we spent an evening at Atlanta’s The Wren’s Nest, the 153-year-old home of famed writer Joel Chandler Harris. Featuring a fascinating history and plenty of ghost stories, The Wren’s Nest seemed like the perfect backdrop for a spooky evening featuring Gwendolyn Napier of the Kuumba Storytellers of Georgia, who led a one-night-only séance event meant to evoke the one that sparks the murder mystery in A Haunting in Venice. Of course, in the film, legendary detective Hercule Poirot (played for a third time by Kenneth Branagh) is on the case; here in Atlanta, Hercule Paul-rot is the best we could do! A Haunting in Venice opens in theaters nationwide Sept. 15 — but before you see the mystery unfold on the big screen, click the video player in this article to check out the haunting right here in Metro Atlanta!

Chadwick Boyd breaks down recipe and instructions for Plum Berry Crostata: Delicious, sweet plums are in season through October. Many peach farmers grow them to extend their crops into early fall. Crostatas are my favorite dessert to make because they are rustic, free-form open-faced pies that literally anyone of any skill level can make them. This crostata uses plums and berries as the base with hints of vanilla, lemon and black pepper. Black pepper, believe it or not, brings out the sweetness of fruit, especially plums and cherries. Serve this crostata with vanilla bean ice cream. The crostata can be made a day ahead of serving and can be covered and stored at room temperature for 2 to 3 more days.

Ingredients

To make the dough (or use 2 refrigerated pie crusts, 1 box, kneaded together)

1½ cups All-purpose flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons very cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes

¼ cup ice water

To make the filling

2 cups ¼-inch thick sliced plums

1 cup of fresh or frozen blackberries, raspberries or cherries

⅔ cup, plus 1 teaspoon Demerara sugar, divided

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Zest and juice of ½ lemon

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary, plus 2-3 branches to garnish

¾ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

1 egg, well-beaten

1 tablespoon milk or water

Directions

**Place the flour, sugar and salt in a food processor with a plastic dough blade. Pulse a few times to fully combine. Add the butter pieces and pulse until the mixture looks like little pebbles, 20-30 seconds. Pulse while streaming the water through the feed tube. When the dough starts to form a solid ball, stop the processor. Transfer the dough to a clean, lightly floured surface and flatten evenly into a 2-inch thick disc (about 4 to 5 inches across). Wrap in plastic and chill in the refrigerator at least 1 hour.​

**Skip to Step 2 if using pre-made pie dough.

While the dough is chilling, make the filling. Add the plums and berries to a medium mixing bowl. Then add the sugar, cornstarch, vanilla, lemon juice and zest, rosemary and black pepper. Gently fold together, being careful not to mash the berries. Let the mixture rest on the counter while the pie dough is chilling. Preheat the oven to 425°F.