Good Day Atlanta viewer information September 14, 2021

Unique Canton space bridges artists and art lovers : It’s a bit of a challenge to accurately describe Menagerie on Main. Is it an art gallery? Yes. Is it a creative space in which to make art? Yes. And is it a boutique in which to shop for handcrafted, locally-made jewelry, pottery, paintings and more? Well…yes.

Menagerie on Main is the brainchild of Jamie Foreman, who wanted to create something of an artistic epicenter in Canton. Opened in March of 2020 (yes, just days before businesses across the country shut down due to the pandemic), Foreman says her goal for Menagerie on Main is to be a place where people can both make art and discover art, whether it be vibrant landscapes or original music. The shop — located at 351 West Main Street in Canton, between the historic downtown area and The Mill on Etowah — features the diverse work of dozens of artists, along with hosting classes, special artist markets, live music and other events.

Current hours for Menagerie on Main are Noon to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; more information about Menagerie on Main may be found here.

Of course, we never turn down a chance to do some shopping on Good Day Atlanta, especially when that shopping means supporting local artists and hanging out in a very cool community— click the video player to check out our morning getting creative at this unique addition to the North Georgia art scene.

