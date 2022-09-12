Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 12, 2022

Former Gainesville gas station gets a delicious makeover:

The Good Day Atlanta team is always ready to "fuel up" with some good food. So when we heard about a restaurant located inside an old Gainesville gas station, we knew we needed to stop in for a bite to eat!

This morning, we spent a little time with our friend Billy Streck (owner local favorites of Hampton + Hudson, Nina & Rafi, and more) at his latest venture, Standard Service. It’s Streck’s first restaurant in Gainesville, and yes, it really is set up in a building that used to be a gas station. Now, we know what you’re thinking: most gas stations are pretty small, right? Well, there’s plenty of space around Standard Service, with a large patio and garage doors which connect the indoor and outdoor dining spots — not to mention an entire downstairs area which serves as the taproom, offering self-serve taps for beer and wine drinkers.

But let’s get back to that food, shall we? Standard Service is open daily for lunch and dinner, and the menu features entrées including fish & chips and a seared citrus salmon, burgers including the Sublime Smash (using an actual Sublime Doughnut as the bun!), and sides like the popular pimento mac & cheese. The taproom downstairs boasts a full bar along with 40 beers and 10 wines on tap.

Standard Service is located at 400 Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. To check out the menu, click here. And click the video player in this article for a look at our morning getting some grub at this new Hall County hotspot!

Dr. Neil Winawer gives the latest on COVID-19 and more: With the CDC recently approving the rollout of the updated COVID-19 boosters many of you have related questions. Here to answer them is Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer.

Comedian Felicia Madison talks her unconventional career path, motherhood and more: Felicia Madison has been bringing audiences to tears of laughter at some of New York City’s most infamous clubs. The stay-at-home mother of three did not originally plan on a career in comedy. In fact, it wasn’t until after having her children and recognizing her love for the craft that she left her life as an Upper East Side stay-at-home mom to join the ranks of all the comedians who came before her. Felicia is the new talent director at West Side Comedy Club in New York City where she curates and produces new talent shows called F Comedy Club. She has appeared in her one woman show, "The Miserable Mrs. Madison," which she wrote and produced, as well as a documentary about her start in comedy called, "Funny Felicia.". For more information click here.

Portia Bruner visits Good Day Atlanta to talk about the premiere of her new talk show "Portia": Portia has been a member of the FOX 5 family for nearly two decades. She started out as reporter, then moved to the noon anchor desk. Now she's starting a new journey as talk show host. "Portia" will have its debut episode today at 1 p.m. The show focuses on faith, family, fitness, food, fun and the future. Follow the show's instagram @Portiatvshow

Kierra M gives the latest in entertainment news: Disney had its D23 Expo, and a ton of huge announcements were made. Radio personality Kierra M dishes on the new films coming and more.