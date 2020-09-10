Good Day Atlanta viewer information September 10, 2020

Have you seen Dunwoody’s colorful new picnic tables?: The tables were donated by Home Depot, and placed outside local establishments. Now, they’re being painted by artists and non-profit groups, including the Dunwoody Nature Center, the Atlanta Lions Club, and Stage Door Players.

“They reflect so much of what Dunwoody is about,” says the mayor. “They’re really individual works of art.”

Erez Inbal, owner of Crema Espresso Gourmet, says his customers are loving the added seating.

For more information on The Picnic Table Project and a list of participating locations, click here.

Kicking off the NFL season: The NFL season kicks off tonight, with the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs taking on the Texans. Sunday the Atlanta Falcons open 2020 against the Seahawks at Mercedes Benz Stadium without fans. FOX Sideline Reporter Lindsay Czarniak joins us live to talk about a football season in the midst of a global pandemic.

Team of the Week: Good Day Atlanta's congratulates Collins Hill High School in Gwinnett Count for being this week's Team of the Week! See more about the school and football program here.

Food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd on Good Day Atlanta: The Coronavirus pandemic has interrupted life as we know it and that includes our food shopping and cooking habits. And according to a published report some of these changes are here to stay at least for a while. Joining us this morning with more on what we can expect at supermarket and cooking is food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd.

Baylee Littrell on Good Day Atlanta: He is a hometown Georgia boy, who knows a thing or two about good, country music. He's the son of "Backstreet Boys" star Brian Littrell but at only 17 Baylee is making a name for himself with hit songs and sold out concerts. The recent high school graduate joins us live and talks to Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley about his various projects and appearance at Eddie's Attic.





