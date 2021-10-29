Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 29, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Where to eat at The Battery before the World Series

Although the biggest thing happening at The Battery this weekend may be games 3 through 5 of the World Series, but there are also some really nice places to eat, and places to have fun. FOX 5's Paul Milliken shows us around the place, and how each space is gearing up to cheer on the Braves.

ATLANTA - Paul heads to The Battery: Although the biggest thing happening at The Battery this weekend may be games 3 through 5 of the World Series, but there are also some really nice places to eat and places to have fun. Paul shows us around the place, and how each space is gearing up to cheer on the Braves!

Burgers with Buck tries out Truist Park's Southern Cycle Burger

All eyes are on Atlanta right now for the World Series, and hungry fans heading to the game are in for a treat with the park's Southern Cycle Burger.

Burgers with Buck: To commemorate the Braves making it to the World Series, this week Buck tries a burger at Truist Park Burger!

Atlanta Falcons vice president of security shares info on the Evolv machine

Over the last few months since the Falcons have installed the Evolv machines, we’ve seen that one machine can filter as many fans through as 10 others in the same amount of time. Atlanta Falcons vice president of security Greg Overstreet joins Good Day to talk about the new machines

Atlanta Falcons VP of Security shares info on the Evolv machine: Over the last few months since they’ve been installed, the Falcons have seen that one Evolv machine can filter as many fans through as 10 mags can in the same amount of time.

Griff previews the Braves coming home for game 4 of the World Series: The boys are back in town, and Atlanta is gearing up for game 4 of the world series! Right now it's tied 1-1, but we're all hoping the Braves take the lead tonight. Griff from Get up Morning with Erica Campbell on Praise 102.5 gets us hype before tonight. 

Damon Dash bringing new content from his Dame Dash Studios to FOX SOUL

Every Saturday at 7 p.m. FOX SOUL will host a 4-hour block that will feature a mix of cultural music, talk, film and health content from Dash’s streaming platform. Dash says he founded the platform for millennial trendsetters.

Damon Dash brings original content from his Dame Dash Studios to FOX SOUL: Every Saturday at 7 p.m. there will be a four-hour block that will feature a mix of cultural music, talk, film, and health content from Dash’s streaming platform. Dash says he founded the platform for millennial trendsetters. For more information click here.

Spooky plants to get you in the Halloween spirit

It's spooky season and you shouldn't leave your garden out of the festivities. Pike Nurseries shows you how to make your home spooky and scary for Halloween.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on making spooky plants:  Halloween is this weekend and we’re feeling the spooky spirit! Pike Nurseries show you how to take your Halloween and Harvest displays to the next level with plants.

Pet of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society

Echo was born deaf and responds to hand signals instead of verbal commands. Volunteers say she is friendly, loves to go on adventures, and thinks there's nothing better than snuggling on the couch with her humans.