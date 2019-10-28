Good Day Atlanta viewer information October 28, 2019

ATV Park opens gates to Haunted Trails experience:

We’re just days away from Halloween – and if you’re looking for one more big scare to end the season, Iron Mountain Resort up in Lumpkin County has a few monsters just waiting to jump out and take care of business for you!

We spent the morning walking the Haunted Trails at Iron Mountain, an ATV Park and campground located off Highway 52 between Amicalola Falls State Park and Downtown Dahlonega. Now, before you start planning to race your ATV through the terrifying experience as quickly as possible…too bad. Haunted Trails at Iron Mountain is a walk-through experience, which means you and your friends have no choice but to make your way through the remote woods slowly…and chances are you’re going to encounter some of the forest’s more scream-worthy residents, including the famed Headless Horseman and a guy who digs graves…then looks for bodies to fill them.

Gates to the Haunted Trails open at 7 p.m. nightly and tours begin at 8 p.m. The experience is open this week through Saturday, Nov. 2 – and general admission tickets are $35 through Halloween and $25 on Friday and Saturday.

Fall skincare with Dr. Natasha Welch:

The transition to a new season can wreak havoc on your skin, but there are several things you can do now to keep your skin glowing through the fall and winter.

Dr. Natasha Welch of Abraza Skin Studio joins Joanne Feldman in the studio with fall skincare tips. For more on Dr. Natasha Welch or Abraza Skin Studio click here. See her fall skincare tips below.

Fall is peel season. Get rid of sun damage from the summer and reveal new skin. It resets the skin clock and will build collagen, calm acne, and reduce hyperpigmentation. Hydration hydration! Switch to a very hydrating moisturizer during the drier season. Monthly hydrating facials such as the HYDRAFACIAL will exfoliate, vacuum extract the pores, and replenish hydration with Hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and peptides that will leave the skin glowing. Hydrate from the inside to outside with IV Hydration. Specifically, there is an IV Hydration bag that is filled with B Complex, Vitamin C, and Biotin for hair, skin, and nails. Protect from UV although the temperature is cooler – an excellent Vitamin C serum and a mineral SPF.

"Harriet" the movie:

Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley sits down with the "Harriet" director Kasi Lemmons for a preview on the movie based on the thrilling and inspirational life of the iconic American freedom fighter Harriet Tubman.

For more information on "Harriet" follow the film on social media @HarrietFilm.