Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 26, 2023

Today's featured guests on Good Day Atlanta:

High 5 Sports Team of the Week: Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School in Atlanta has been given the prestigious award. The team is off to a 7-1 start. Friday they'll take on the Mount Paran Christian Eagles.

After 41 years Morse Diggs is retiring: Morse came to FOX 5 from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he was the City Hall correspondent Alyse will interview him. Morse has broken many exclusive stories for FOX 5 News. His work has won Morse a number of accolades, including his induction into the Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame. We chat with Mo about his award-winning career, highlights through time, and more. His last day at Fox 5 is Tuesday

Painted Pink's Founder Ann-Marie Swatson to share 3 essential tips millennials can apply to prioritize their breast health: The Painted Pink organization has raised over $100,000 to support local women undergoing treatment, cancer research, and raising awareness. Organized by five women after the founder had her own breast cancer scare at the age of 23 For more information click here.

The Masked Singer recap: Wednesday night, another celebrity was unmasked! SPOILER ALERT… It was award-winning actor and musician Tyler Posey. Last night was Harry Potter night on the show, and the celebs brought the magic. Next week, 4 NEW celebrities perform songs that were once all the rage for One Hit Wonders Night! Watch The Masked Singer Wednesday nights at 8 on Fox

Skye Estroff talks Halloween-themed food/drink pop-ups around Atlanta: It's Spooky season, and many locations around Atlanta are celebrating. Skye has a list of recommendations for you to enjoy. Follow her on Instagram @Skye.Estroff Check out the list below:

The Blind Pig (a.k.a. The Wicked Pig)

Biltong Bar

Amore e Amore

The White Bull