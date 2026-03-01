Delta flight to Atlanta from Middle East impacted by attack on Iran

The Brief A Delta Air Lines flight from Abu Dhabi to Atlanta after a joint attack on Iran on Saturday. The plane had to stop to refuel in New York City, delaying its landing by about 4 hours. Passengers said the detour was announced mid-flight.



A flight headed to Atlanta from Abu Dhabi took a detour in New York to refuel after a joint U.S./Israeli attack on Iran on Saturday.

The Etihad Airways flight was originally supposed to land in Atlanta around 4 p.m., but didn’t arrive until nearly four hours later.

According to passengers, the pilot announced the detour while the plane was in the air.

"On the halfway, coming from Abu Dhabi to Atlanta, the pilot said, "You know, because of the war, we are diverting the pathway,’’ said Nageswara Dezwada.

Dezwada was on the flight, which was originally supposed to take less than 16 hours. He told FOX5 most passengers were unaware the U.S. had attacked Iran.

"We start looking at the news," he said. "We pass that area, the war area, so after that, no worries."

The new route pilots chose called for a fuel stop at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, where Dezwada said they didn’t stay long.