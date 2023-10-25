Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 25, 2023

Here are today's featured guests and segments:

Atlanta Opera zaps new life into horror classic "Frankenstein": "It’s alive…it’s alive…it’s alive!" With those words, horror history was made back in 1931, as Frankenstein’s monster came to life before terrified movie-goers. Now, fans of the Universal Pictures classic Frankenstein have the chance to see (and hear!) the film in a whole new way, thanks to acclaimed composer Michael Shapiro and Atlanta Opera.

Frankenstein: The Movie Opera will make its East Coast premiere this Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. The one-night-only event will feature a screening of the 1931 film accompanied by an original score composed and conducted by Shapiro and performed live by The Atlanta Opera Orchestra and five singers.

The original film — directed by James Whale and starring Colin Clive as Frankenstein and Boris Karloff in an iconic performance as the monster — didn’t feature any kind of traditional musical score, which inspired Michael Shapiro to go ahead and compose one.

Since premiering the project back in 2002, Shapiro’s Frankenstein score has been performed dozens of times in countries around the world. His newest version adds a libretto for singers, and that’s what Atlanta audiences will hear on Saturday night; four of the five featured singers are part of The Atlanta Opera Studio Artist program. A

lthough the film screening begins at 8 p.m., the festivities begin at 7:00 p.m. with a costume contest and continue after the performance with a spooky dance party until 11:30 p.m. led by DJ Mami Chula. For more information on tickets, click here.



Roman Banks stars as the King of Pop in "MJ,": the Tony-winning musical about the life and music of Michael Jackson, which is onstage at The Fox Theatre now through Sunday. Scoring the title role in the first national tour is yet another major step in the career of the young performer, previously seen on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen and the Disney+ hit "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

Pilot Chloe Veal survived a small plane crash in Clayton County earlier this month: Two women were injured when their small plane crash-landed in a Clayton County neighborhood. We sit down with Chloe Veal, the pilot who recalls what happened, how she reacted, and how she's moving forward.

Dr. Heavenly talks Bravo's Married to Medicine Season 10: Bravo has one successful reality show about socialite women in Atlanta, so what's next on its docket? A second reality show about socialite women in Atlanta, of course. The difference with this show is that all the women featured are either doctors themselves or the wives of doctors. Cameras follow the ladies as they try to juggle their careers with family lives and their social calendars. The cast of Georgia peaches includes busy mom Toya, feisty Quad, and a couple of OB-GYNs, Jacqueline and Simone. Watch the trailer here.

Chef Wood shows viewers how to make a meal for $20: Inflation is affecting everyone around the world. From groceries, to gas, even home buying. Chef Wood has a possible solution for groceries. He'll show us how to make a meal for $20.

Beasy Baybie gives some pointers for getting your day off to a great start: The holidays are approaching and we are all getting busy. Beasy Baybie has some tips to help get your day started right. Keep up with her weeknights from 7-10 on MAJIC 107.5 97.5