Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 23, 2023

Here are today's featured segments from Good Day Atlanta:

Paul visits "Haunted Seas" at Georgia Aquarium: Visitors to the aquarium will notice plenty of ghostly decor throughout the atrium, and daily sea lion and dolphin presentations with a Halloween theme. Kids can also trick-or-treat on Saturdays and Sundays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Ocean Voyager.

Dr. Winawer gives the latest in health updates: Dr. Winawer lets viewers know when it's best to visit the emergency room, urgent care of Telehealth visit.

Catherine Brewton, VP of Creative at BMI talks Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame: Thursday will hold their annual induction ceremony and concert. The 2023 ceremony will honor: Lil Wayne, Dallas Austin, Queen Latifah, Magic Johnson, Marvin Sapp, Jermaine Dupri, Estate of Mahalia Jackson. For ticket information click here.

Rick Harrison talks all new season of Pawn Stars Do America: Since Pawn Stars first premiered in 2009, the Harrison family has taken viewers inside the pawn business for more than 600 episodes, amassing a worldwide fan base along the way. From his world famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Rick Harrison - along with his son Corey and Corey’s friend Chumlee - assesses the value of wildly unique items from the commonplace to the truly historic. Premieres Wednesday October 25 at 8.

Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment news: Jeannie Mai gives us an update since the announcement of she and her husband Jeezy's divorce filing, and does North West have dyslexia? Kierra gives us the details.