Good Day Atlanta viewer information October 23, 2019

Louisiana chefs spice up Atlanta restaurants: From the bayou to the Big Easy, Louisiana is beautiful and diverse state famous for many things – not the least of which is its cuisine. And for one night only, some of the state’s top chefs are bringing their skills east, cooking up a taste of Cajun Country right here in Metro Atlanta.

Louisiana in Atlanta Restaurant Night is happening tonight at some of Metro Atlanta’s hottest culinary spots, including Bacchanalia, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Mary Mac’s Tea Room, and Canoe. So how does it work? Easy – eleven Louisiana chefs are “setting up shop” at the local restaurants, bringing a taste of the bayou here to the Peach State. Among those visiting chefs is Tenney Flynn, chef and owner of famed New Orleans restaurant GW Fins; Flynn won’t feel too out of place as he takes over the kitchen at il Giallo, considering he grew up in his father’s Stone Mountain restaurant and began his fine dining career with the Atlanta’s Buckhead Life Group.

Also here in Atlanta for the event is Chef Amy Sins, a Louisiana native and creator of culinary entertainment company Langlois, who will be cooking at local favorite Canoe.

For a full list of participating restaurants and chefs, click over to the Louisiana in Atlanta Restaurant Night website here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a very literal taste of Louisiana with Tenney Flynn and Amy Sins at Canoe!



Kyliegh Curran talks "Doctor Sleep" on Good Day Atlanta: It's the follow up to the haunted hotel classic "The Shinning." In "Doctor Sleep" Danny is grown up but still tormented by the past. Kyliegh Curran plays a gril with her own powerful extra-sensory gift. She stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about her role in the new horror film.

For more information on "Doctor Sleep," click here.

For more on Kyliegh Curran follow her on Instagram @kylieghcurran.

Loca Luna celebrates Viva Tequila Festival: When you think tequila, margaritas probably come to mind. But it's actually a pretty diverse ingredient. This weekend, a festival at Piedmont Park is celebrating all things tequila and aims to break a world record. Chef Julio Castillo and Yobi Dawit from Loca Luna stops by Good Day Atlanta with a tequila shrimp ceviche recipe to preview the recipe. For today's recipe see below. For more on Loca Luna or the Viva Tequila Festival click here.

Tequila Shrimp Ceviche

1.5 lb small peeled shrimp

½ Cup Small diced tomato

½ Cup Tomato Skin

½ Cup Peeled English Cucumber

½ Cup Small diced jalapeño de-seeded

½ Cup Small diced red onion

¼ Cup Julienne small cilantro

½ Cup Small diced red bell pepper

1 pinch Julienne mint

2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tbsp Sea Salt

1 tsp Dried Chipotle Powder

1 tbsp Crushed Black Pepper

¼ tsp Cumin

½ Cup Anejo Tequila

¼ Cup Bloody Mary Mix

2 Cups Lime Juice

Instructions:

Marinate shrimp in lime juice for 5 hours, strain the shrimp, keep the lime juice, add all ingredients listed above in large mixing bowl. Add lime juice to mixing bowl as desired. After all ingredients have been mixed in bowl, remove 1 cup of the mix and put it in food processor, to puree. After that is done, combine in mixing bowl, mix again. Season to taste. Let chill for 2 hours in refrigerator. Then serve.

