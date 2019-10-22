Good Day Atlanta viewer information October 22, 2019

Inaugural Flamenco Festival dances into Metro Atlanta:

What’s better than watching an evening of bold, dramatic flamenco dancing? Easy answer – three weeks of flamenco dancing right here in metro Atlanta!

The first-ever Atlanta Flamenco Festival recently launched and will continue through Nov. 2, featuring a packed lineup of live music, professional dancing, and flamenco classes for those interested in learning the world-famous style of dance. The festival was organized by A Través, Inc., an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to connecting flamenco artists in Spain with local communities in order to spread the artistic form and introduce young people to the music and movement of flamenco. The festival schedule includes evening flamenco classes at the Kalliope Studios Arts Center at The Atlanta Cuban Club in Doraville from Oct. 21 through Oct. 31, and afternoon flamenco classes will also be offered from Oct. 21 through the 31 at the DeKalb School of the Arts.

For a full list of concerts, events and more information about the Atlanta Flamenco Festival, click over to the festival’s website. And to see a little flamenco dancing, click the video player above – because we spent the morning getting some lessons from the experts!

WEB LINK:

Advertisement

Danny Wuerffel talks college football and giving on Good Day Atlanta:

He's the Heisman Trophy winner who led the Florida Gators to their first National Championship. Now Danny Wuerffel devotes his life to helping inner-city communities through his nonprofit, Desire Street Ministries.

Danny Wuerffel stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about one of his biggest fundraisers, The Desire Cup and, of course, this year's Georgia versus Florida rivalry weekend. For more information on Desire Street Ministries or Danny Wuerffel click here.

Cocoa Brown on Good Day Atlanta:

You've seen Cocoa Brown in Tyler Perry's "The Single Mom's Club," "For Better Or Worse," and most recently FOX's hit show "911."

Brown is a familiar face on television and film and she stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk to Sharon Lawson about her latest career moves. For more information on Brown follow her on social media Twitter @Cocoabrown22.

JoJo Simmons talks "Growing Up Hip Hop" on Good Day Atlanta:

He's the son of Rev. Run or DJ Run, one of the founding members of legendary hip hop group Run-D.M.C. He's created his own record label "Who's House Entertainment" and is giving opportunities to young stars in the hip-hop community. Now JoJo Simmons is a father and is enjoying every moment.

Simmons stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about his career, fatherhood, and reality TV. For more information on JoJo Simmons or on Growing Up Hip Hop: New York click here.