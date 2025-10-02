Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 2, 2025

Here are the special guests and segments for Thursday's Good Day Atlanta:

Team of the Week: Lithonia High School

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to crown our High 5 Sports Team of the Week. Good Day’s Paul Miliken is at Lithonia High School with the Bulldogs to present them with the coveted High 5 Trophy.

Maxwell Teases Atlanta Tour Stop

From "Fortunate" to "Lifetime" to "Pretty Wings," Grammy Award winner Maxwell has built a career on timeless hits. The singer-songwriter admits he only releases music when he feels it’s meaningful. "If I don’t have something good to say, then it’s best not to say it," he said.

Fans in Atlanta won’t have to wait much longer—Maxwell brings The Serenade Tour to State Farm Arena on Friday night. He promises an unforgettable show: "We just want to sing songs as best we can as humanly possible… and give people an opportunity to break away and just let off some steam."

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of Maxwell’s debut album Urban Hang Suite. He says he’s still humbled every time he hears his music on the radio. "To this day, I’m blown away by the reality of it all. I’m grateful."

Entertainment Headlines with Headkrack

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are suing Ray J.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s feud continues.

Mariah Carey responds to questions about her stage dancing.

Catch Headkrack with more details on Fox Soul’s Side Dish.

Travel Tips with The Points Guy

Clint Henderson from The Points Guy breaks down the growing trend of "gigtripping" and how it’s shaping destination travel.

Ravi Patel on Special Forces and Parenting

Actor Ravi Patel is competing on Fox’s grueling reality series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. A new episode premieres tonight. Patel talks about the challenges of the show, his roles on other Fox projects, and his life as a parent.

Recipe with Chadwick Boyd: Apple Cheddar Drop Biscuits

Chef and Biscuit Expert Chadwick Boyd shares his Apple Cheddar Drop Biscuits—perfect for fall. They’re packed with juicy apples, sharp cheddar, and topped with a sparkly sugar crust. Best of all, they’re drop biscuits—no rolling required.

Apple Cheddar Drop Biscuits (Makes 12–14)

Ingredients:

2½ cups self-rising flour

1 tsp salt

¼ cup Demerara sugar + 1 tbsp for sprinkling

6 tbsp very cold butter

1 cup grated aged cheddar

2 cups diced apples (skin on)

1½ cups heavy whipping cream (plus more if needed)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425°F and line a baking sheet with parchment.

Whisk flour, salt, and sugar.

Grate cold butter into mixture; toss to coat.

Add grated cheddar and mix lightly.

Fold in diced apples.

Stir in cream until dough just comes together; add more cream if needed.

Scoop dough onto pan with 2-inch scoop; sprinkle with sugar.

Bake 18 minutes, until golden brown.

Cool slightly, then serve warm or at room temperature.

Pet of the Day