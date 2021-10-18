Good Day Atlanta viewer information October 18, 2021

Infamous real-life mystery inspires local escape room: The scariest stories are the ones based in fact, and few chapters in history are as chilling as the reign of terror caused by Jack the Ripper. And now, a Marietta attraction is using the mystery as the basis for an interactive experience that transports visitors back in time to London in the late-1800s.

Marietta’s The Escapery is home to several challenging escape room experiences, including the recently-updated "Jack the Ripper." The interactive mystery uses actual facts from the Jack the Ripper case, challenging up to ten people inside to solve clues and puzzles in order to "rescue" a final victim. It’s a satisfying fictional end to a case which, unfortunately, doesn’t have one in real life; historians and amateur detectives are still hard at work today trying to match an identity to Jack the Ripper. The case, meanwhile, has inspired countless works of popular fiction, from novels to films and comics to operas.

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us with the latest on the Covid-19 pandemic: For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or his Q&A on Instagram, follow him @neilwinawer .

Karen Obilom, Parker McKenna Posey and Jackie Long for "BET'S Games People Play": Based on the popular book by Angela Burt-Murray "Games Divas Play," "Games People Play" is a sexy, stylized drama about the L.A. high life, where everyone plays to win. The second season of the bold and sexy drama picks up with Marques (Sarunas J. Jackson) and Vanessa (Lauren London) learning the paternity of their new child as he struggles to find his footing on and off the court. Nia’s (Karen Obilom) investigation into a secret society jeopardizes her relationship with MJ (Kendall Kyndall) and Laila (McKenna Posey). After the trials of season one, Laila has a run of good fortune; she gets offered an acting role, recruited by a high-level agency and approved for an apartment she never thought she could afford. Just as she gets used to her good luck, she runs into someone that forces her to come to terms. Season 2 premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. on BET. Watch the trailer here.

Dr. Taz Bhatia joins us for Atlanta Kids Power Week: All week long we will highlight health when it comes to kids. It's a timely topic that will provide insight on how to protect our kids and build their immune system. For more information on digestive health and kids click here.

Jenn Hobby from Star 94.1 and the popular podcast The Friendzy joins us with the latest on the engagement of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: For more information on Jenn Hobby follow her on Instagram @jennhobby.

Pet of the day from the Cobb County Humane Society: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.