Good Day Atlanta viewer information October 18, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Marietta escape room channels 19th century London aesthetic

The Escapery's new Jack-the-Ripper-themed escape room is just in time for Halloween. Guests can race against the chimes of Big Ben to escape the room and save the day.

Infamous real-life mystery inspires local escape room: The scariest stories are the ones based in fact, and few chapters in history are as chilling as the reign of terror caused by Jack the Ripper. And now, a Marietta attraction is using the mystery as the basis for an interactive experience that transports visitors back in time to London in the late-1800s.

Marietta’s The Escapery is home to several challenging escape room experiences, including the recently-updated "Jack the Ripper." The interactive mystery uses actual facts from the Jack the Ripper case, challenging up to ten people inside to solve clues and puzzles in order to "rescue" a final victim. It’s a satisfying fictional end to a case which, unfortunately, doesn’t have one in real life; historians and amateur detectives are still hard at work today trying to match an identity to Jack the Ripper. The case, meanwhile, has inspired countless works of popular fiction, from novels to films and comics to operas.

Emory's Dr. Winawer on FDA's updated vaccine booster guidance

The Food and Drug Administration recommended booster shots of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for all Americans who received the shot. Emory School of Medicine's Dr. Neil Winawer explains the J&J booster's effectiveness.

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us with the latest on the Covid-19 pandemic:  For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or his Q&A on Instagram, follow him @neilwinawer . 

Cast of 'Games People Play' discusses, loyalty, love, lies in Season 2

The show dives into the life of celebrities in Los Angeles. The cast says viewers can expect to see more of the drama inside living the high life in Hollywood.

Karen Obilom, Parker McKenna Posey and Jackie Long for "BET'S Games People Play":  Based on the popular book by Angela Burt-Murray "Games Divas Play," "Games People Play" is a sexy, stylized drama about the L.A. high life, where everyone plays to win. The second season of the bold and sexy drama picks up with Marques (Sarunas J. Jackson) and Vanessa (Lauren London) learning the paternity of their new child as he struggles to find his footing on and off the court. Nia’s (Karen Obilom) investigation into a secret society jeopardizes her relationship with MJ (Kendall Kyndall) and Laila (McKenna Posey). After the trials of season one, Laila has a run of good fortune; she gets offered an acting role, recruited by a high-level agency and approved for an apartment she never thought she could afford. Just as she gets used to her good luck, she runs into someone that forces her to come to terms. Season 2 premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. on BET. Watch the trailer here. 

Dr. Taz Bhatia on what you need to know about kids' digestive health

Most of a child's immune system is in their gut. That means a healthy diet is important to fighting illness in kids.

Dr. Taz Bhatia joins us for Atlanta Kids Power Week:   All week long we will highlight health when it comes to kids.  It's a timely topic that will provide insight on how to protect our kids and build their immune system.  For more information on digestive health and kids click here. 

Details of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's engagement STAR 94's Jenn Hobby

The two are engaged after starting to date in January 2021. The two have known each other for about 10 years. Travis Barker arranged a picturesque engagement.

Jenn Hobby from Star 94.1 and the popular podcast The Friendzy joins us with the latest on the engagement of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker:  For more information on Jenn Hobby follow her on Instagram @jennhobby. 

Pet of the Day with the Humane Society of Cobb County

Meet Trey, a 6-month-old orange tabby. He loves attention and company. Contact the Humane Society of Cobb County for more information.

Pet of the day from the Cobb County Humane Society: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here. 