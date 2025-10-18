Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 17, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Oct. 17, 2025:

Feel-good fashion show brings fierce energy to Cobb County: Fashions may change by season, but an annual event in Cobb County proves that giving back never goes out of style.

The runway is set for the 15th annual Angels of Life Hair and fashion Show, happening this Sunday, October 19th at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria. The high-energy show — which was created by Lester E. Cromwell, Jr. and is produced by Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique — benefits the Georgia Transplant Foundation and has raised more than one million dollars for the organization over the past 14 years. Along with featuring models strutting down the runway, the show features transplant recipients and donor families sharing their moving and inspirational stories.

Burgers With Buck at Confab Kitchen: Confab is a vibrant culinary destination in the heart of Brookhaven, where great food and casual conversation come together. Buck visits to try their burger. Find out if he gives it a thumbs up. Click here to see the rest of their menu.

How Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft, and Roger Goodell Turned the NFL into a Cultural and Economic Juggernaut: The New York Times’s Ken Belson Author of the New Book Every Day is Sunday, illustrates how the league’s rise coincided with the arrival of Jones and Kraft in the early 90s. He provides an inside look on how these two men reshaped the league, taking readers into the secretive owner’s meeting, how they decided Goodell was the right man to place as Commissioner, and how the three built, wielded, and held on to their collective power.

Health educator Troy Duell shares his expert tips for managing ADHD naturally: October is ADHD Awareness Month, and while it's commonly associated with hyperactive children, up to 25% of adults now suspect they may also have undiagnosed. Troy Duell offers guidance on nutrition, exercise, and more to help you thrive.

99 to Beat Atlanta contestant Alex J: The game show where 100 ordinary people from all walks of life play a series of stupidly simple games to win a huge cash prize. All they have to do is follow one simple rule: don't come last. Watch the show Wednesday nights at 9 on Fox 5 Atlanta.

Sherri Shepherd talks new Children's book, comedy tour and new season of Sherri: Sherri Shepherd is a busy woman! The new season of her show is airing now, she announced a comedy tour starting next year, and now she's a Children's book author. The ladies of Good Day caught up with her to discuss more.

Shari Nycole gives hibernation season strategies: This is the time of year when people either put things in third gear, or they take their feet off the gas. The fourth quarter should be a time of rest, reflection, finishing tasks and strategizing for 2026.

Prime Video’s Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam unravels how Zach, an aspiring actor, constructed an elaborate Ponzi scheme to finance his relentless pursuit of Hollywood fame, creating a persona of wealth and success through fake connections to powerful CEOs and industry executives.









