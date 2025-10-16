Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 16, 2025

Here are the special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta for Oct. 16, 2025.

High 5 Sports Team of the Week at Marrietta High School: The Marietta Blue Devils are back on track after losing its first four games of the season. They've now won every game since including a double overtime win over Walton. That's why they are our High 5 Sports team of the Week!

Side Dish's Tanner Thomason has the latest in entertainment headlines: Nicki Minaj is tweeting again, Kim K says she doesn't know the cost of average things like milk and LeBron says he doesn't want to be alone.

Keri Hilson talks 3-part album after 15-year hiatus: It's been 15 years since Keri Hilson dropped new music, but she hasn't missed a beat. Today she stopped by Good Day to talk about her new 3-part album.

Henry County Firefighter Chad Pollard goes viral for telling jokes: Henry County firefighter and EMT, Chad Pollard Sr., has become somewhat of a local celebrity. His now viral "jokes of the day" on Facebook and Instagram have racked up tens of millions of views from his new fans all over the world. Check out some of his jokes on Instagram @chadthefireman. READ FULL STORY



Lisa Washington shows different apple recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner: It's apple-picking season. So what are you going to do with all those apples? Lisa Washington shows viewers a breakfast, lunch and dinner recipe. Check out Lisa's website here.

