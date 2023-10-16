Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 16, 2023

Here's what was featured on today's Good Day Atlanta.

Dynamite Dance Factory is a place that celebrates "Back Girl Magic" all year long at the Kennesaw dance studio: According to its website, Dynamite Dance Factory is a place that celebrates "Black Girl Magic" all year long. And this morning, that magic was on full display during our visit to the Kennesaw dance studio.

Good Day Atlanta spent a few hours at Dynamite Dance Factory this morning, chatting with artistic director and founder Kyri Hayes and meeting the talented students and instructors who truly put the "dynamite" in the studio’s name.

Hayes is a Georgia native, having trained as a child at various studios in and around Cartersville and then studying dance at Woodland High School's fine arts program. Hayes founded Dynamite Dance Factory in 2018 — and due to enormous growth (more than 130 students are currently enrolled), recently moved the studio to a larger space at 4290 Bells Ferry Road #130 in Kennesaw.

Hayes says dance classes are open to students starting at age 2-and-a-half, and are offered in styles ranging from jazz to ballet and hip-hop to tap. For a look at the class schedule and more information on registration and tuition, click here.

In her website introduction video, Kyri Hayes says, "You’ve made your way to the best part of the rest of your life!" And as soon as we heard that, we knew we needed to visit the new Dynamite Dance Factory studio and see the magic for ourselves. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

Arthur Blank is hosting his second annual Dream, Speak, Live golf tournament: The inaugural Dream. Speak. Live. Blank Center for Stuttering Golf Tournament is a premiere event fundraiser, including an 18-hole shamble at the Atlanta Country Club, one of the world’s most recognizable private country clubs. Bonded by the experience of being stutterers, Arthur Blank and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, a three-time European Golf Tour winner, joined forces in September 2021 through The Blank Center to raise awareness of stuttering and the life-changing approach to treatment at the Blank Center. This golf fundraiser is a natural extension of their passions and influence. All proceeds will go to the Arthur M. Blank Center for Stuttering Education and Research and its programs.

Rudy Currence talks his newly released project "Stained Glass Windows" and Grammy submission: Rudy Currence continues to innovate with his latest musical masterpiece, "Stained Glass Windows." Rudy, the son of a pastor, returns to his gospel roots while also showcasing his other musical influences, including his formal training in classical voice and jazz piano. With each song, Rudy tells a story about his personal spiritual journey to love and self-discovery that collectively weaves into a bigger conversation about faith and inclusion. For more information and to listen to the album, click here.