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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Oct. 1, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published October 1, 2026 11:51 AM EDT
Published October 1, 2026 11:51 AM EDT
Atlanta City FC is gearing up for 2027
Atlanta City FC is gearing up for 2027

Atlanta City FC is gearing up for 2027

Atlanta has a professional women's soccer league coming to the city. They will celebrate the unveiling of its name, crest and colors with a fan event this Sunday. 

Atlanta - Atlanta City FC is gearing up for 2027: Atlanta has a professional women's soccer league coming to the city. They will celebrate the unveiling of its name, crest and colors with a fan event this Sunday at the Southern Exchange Ballrooms. 

Tanner Thomason dives into entertainment hot topics
Tanner Thomason dives into entertainment hot topics

Tanner Thomason dives into entertainment hot topics

Should you pay for your bestie to fly first class with you? Tom Cruise is still dancing, and Pete Davidson had something to say about influencers. 

Side Dish's Tanner Thomason: Should you pay for your bestie to fly first class with you? Tom Cruise is still dancing, and Pete Davidson had something to say about influencers. You can watch Side Dish on Fox Soul at 7pm and catch it on YouTube. 

The original chop shop shows off some menu items
The original chop shop shows off some menu items

The original chop shop shows off some menu items

The feel good eatery is putting their dinner offerings in the spotlight with a new bowl and loyalty offer.  Find a location near you.

Original ChopShop has an easy way to switch things up this fall:  Christopher Stewart, General Manager, is showing off dinner offerings and mentioning their loyalty offer.

Georgia's annual leaf watch kicks off today
Georgia's annual leaf watch kicks off today

Georgia's annual leaf watch kicks off today

Joanne speaks with the Georgia Forestry Commission about the best opportunities to see Fall Foliage around North Georgia. 

 Georgia's annual leaf watch kicks off today: Joanne speaks with the Georgia Forestry Commission about the best opportunities to see Fall Foliage around North Georgia. 

Shemar Moore chats with Justina about S.W.A.T Exiles
Shemar Moore chats with Justina about S.W.A.T Exiles

Shemar Moore chats with Justina about S.W.A.T Exiles

Series Star and Executive Producer Shemar Moore talks about the adrenaline-fueled new adventure spin-off of the fan favorite, hit series S.W.A.T. airing on STARZ

Shemar Moore talks S.W.A.T. EXILES: The spin-off of the fan favorite, hit series S.W.A.T., raises the stakes of the legacy series, introducing a bold new era. After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson (Moore) is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits.  New episodes  stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app. 

Pumpkin Spice Lattes with Skye Estroff
Pumpkin Spice Lattes with Skye Estroff

Pumpkin Spice Lattes with Skye Estroff

Skye makes a pumpkin spice drink with Alex, and she also gives a list of local spots to buy from.

Pumpkin Spice Lattes with Skye Estroff: Skye makes a pumpkin spice drink with Alex, and she also gives a list of local spots to buy from.

Pet of the day: Kya
Pet of the day: Kya

Pet of the day: Kya

For more information on adoption visit pawsatlanta.org

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Kya for adoption. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta