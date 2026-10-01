Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Oct. 1, 2026

Atlanta City FC is gearing up for 2027: Atlanta has a professional women's soccer league coming to the city. They will celebrate the unveiling of its name, crest and colors with a fan event this Sunday at the Southern Exchange Ballrooms.

Side Dish's Tanner Thomason: Should you pay for your bestie to fly first class with you? Tom Cruise is still dancing, and Pete Davidson had something to say about influencers. You can watch Side Dish on Fox Soul at 7pm and catch it on YouTube.

Original ChopShop has an easy way to switch things up this fall: Christopher Stewart, General Manager, is showing off dinner offerings and mentioning their loyalty offer.

Georgia's annual leaf watch kicks off today: Joanne speaks with the Georgia Forestry Commission about the best opportunities to see Fall Foliage around North Georgia.

Shemar Moore talks S.W.A.T. EXILES: The spin-off of the fan favorite, hit series S.W.A.T., raises the stakes of the legacy series, introducing a bold new era. After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson (Moore) is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. New episodes stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app.

Pumpkin Spice Lattes with Skye Estroff: Skye makes a pumpkin spice drink with Alex, and she also gives a list of local spots to buy from.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Kya for adoption.