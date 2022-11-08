Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 8, 2022

REMEDY film high school workshop:

You already know film and television production is booming here in Georgia, with productions spending a record $4.4 billion in the state during fiscal year 2022.

And thanks to the work of one of the area’s top video production companies, that boom isn’t likely to slow down anytime soon.

This morning, we spent some time inside the cutting-edge facilities of REMEDY, a video production company founded in 2007 and located in Buford. This week on Tuesday and Wednesday, the REMEDY team is hosting around 50 DeKalb County high schoolers for hands-on training in all areas of virtual production, from pre-production to lighting to photography to post-production work.

The intensive was planned in conjunction with re:imagine/ATL, a locally-based education and workforce development organization which seeks to help prepare people for careers in the film and digital media industry.

REMEDY is donating its time and facilities for the two-day program, giving students unique access to its groundbreaking Form Studios, a virtual production facility equipped with a 34' curved LED wall and a SISU C20 Cinema Robot, a high-tech robotic camera arm. Virtual production, by the way, refers to the process of mixing live action and VFX in real-time.

Form Studios is truly an astounding facility — a first-of-its-kind in the state. So, we spent the morning there, learning more about the capabilities of the studio and getting a feel for what the DeKalb students will experience during their two days there. For a peek at our morning with the REMEDY team, click the video player in this article.

Russell Thomas talks his role in "Tyler Perry's The Oval":

Russell Thomas currently stars as Eli, the handsome and charismatic vice president of the United States, in Tyler Perry’s hit BET drama "The Oval." He’s also set to appear as Jeffrey Lockett in three episodes of the new Hulu drama series, "Candy" (starring Jessica Biel), which premiered earlier this year. His other TV credits include "Jane the Virgin," "New Girl" "The Mentalist" and Lifetime's "Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff" opposite TV icon, Heather Locklear.

Dorien Wilson, and T.C. Carson talk new film "A Wesley Christmas" on BET+: Adult siblings Chris, Todd and Cydney Wesley all travel to their childhood home in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the Christmas holidays with their parents Bryan and Sylvia and the entire Wesley family. Upon arrival, all kinds of family drama, a crazy neighbor and conflict ensues. With everyone together and all of their physical emotion baggage in tow, the annual Wesley family holiday promises to be a festive, hot-mess of a Christmas season with life-changing impacts on the entire family. "A Wesley Christmas" is available on BET+ now.

Chef Jernard Wells talks his new cookbook "Southern Inspired": "Southern Inspired" is filled with over 100 recipes that were inspired by Chef Jernard’s Southern upbringing in Mississippi, but it also chronicles the history and contributions that African-American chefs have made to what we now consider American cuisine. If you'd like to get a copy click here.

DJ Watts talks second season of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers": Watts can also be recently seen as Six in Season 4 of Netflix’s hit series "Stranger Things" and as Landers in the American crime drama film "The Many Saints of Newark," directed by Alan Taylor and written by David Chase and Lawrence Konner as a prequel to Chase's HBO crime drama series "The Sopranos." De'Jon Watts returns as Sam, the player who is always doing stunts on the ice as part of the team of underdogs led by Gordon Bombay, the Ducks' original coach, played by Emilio Estevez, in Disney’s "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers." Prior to filming Season 1, he had played hockey before getting cast! DJ prepared his role by watching all three films in the "Mighty Ducks" franchise and putting in many hours on the ice for months.