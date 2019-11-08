Good Day Atlanta viewer information November 8, 2019

Weekend event offers “elegant” holiday gift ideas: We’re not trying to panic anyone, but we’re closing in on Thanksgiving and Black Friday awfully fast. But an event coming up this weekend might just relieve some of that holiday season stress by bringing together nearly 100 unique vendors under one roof.

The Elegant Elf Marketplace returns for a ninth year this Saturday and Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days. Presented by The Sandy Springs Society, Elegant Elf is a holiday gift market which brings together dozens of vendors offering hand-made items for sale. Over the past nine years, the event has raised more than half a million dollars, all of which goes to the Society’s mission of supporting community organization in Sandy Springs.

This year’s Elegant Elf Marketplace takes place at the City Springs Civic & Cultural Center, located at 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs. And for a sneak peek at what’s available this year, click on the video players in this article to check out our morning doing a little early holiday shopping!

http://sandyspringssociety.org/the-elegant-elf/

Gardening tips from Pike Nurseries: Rebecca Kinimoto, from Pike Nurseries talks to Good Day Atlanta's Ron Gant about how to grow herbs in the fall/winter and ways you can use them to add flavor to the table. Throughout the holiday season they become essential for flavoring in drinks and seasonal recipes. For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.

Pet of the day from Best Friends Animal Society: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet click here.