Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 6, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Nov. 6, 2025:

High 5 Sports Team of the Week: Morgan County High School

The Morgan County High School Bulldogs are region champs, and now they’re also our High 5 Sports Team of the Week!

Watch as the team hoists up the Golden Hand in celebration of their incredible season.

Stars talk finding humanity in human-less "Predator: Badlands"

Metro Atlanta native Elle Fanning is known for finding humanity in every role she plays — but what happens when her newest character technically isn’t human?

Kimberly Palmer, Personal Finance Expert at NerdWallet

As the year winds down, budgeting for major events on top of holiday shopping can be a challenge — especially with inflation continuing to drive up costs.

Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, shares practical tips on how to set realistic budgets and manage spending through the holidays.

Marlon Wayans talks filming in Atlanta and the return of the Scary Movie franchise

The Scary Movie franchise is coming back — and the Wayans family is back in charge!

Marlon Wayans stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the reboot, which will begin filming in Atlanta. The film is expected to hit theaters in 2026 and will feature several returning cast members.

Chadwick’s Tasty Thanksgiving Side: Cornbread and Squash Casserole

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and Chadwick Boyd is sharing a dish that’s guaranteed to be a crowd favorite — Cornbread and Squash Casserole.

It’s creamy, buttery, and bubbling hot — the perfect cozy side for any holiday table.

Keep up with Chadwick on social media @ChadwickBoyd and check out the recipe below!

Pet of the Day

Today’s Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta is Lord Bowler, a 5-year-old Yorkie looking for his forever home.

For more information on adoption, click here.