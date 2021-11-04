Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 4, 2021

ATLANTA - High 5 Sports Team of the Week: For the second week in a row we’ll be handing out the trophy to some Wildcats. Villa Rica hasn’t experienced a lot of football success since the AAA State Championship back in 1986. This version, coached by Timbo Barron, has won six straight games and captured their first region title in 23 years.  

Michael Clinton talks about his new book "Roar into the Second Half Of Your Life": Millions of Americans are living longer and will have the opportunity to enjoy many careers, relationships, and lifestyles in this next phase of life. Longtime publishing executive, photographer, and author Michael Clinton offers those considering a midlife change — in their work, goals, relationships, or daily routine — a transformative and proven process to living a fulfilled and passionate life with his new book "ROAR into the Second Half of Your Life (Before It’s Too Late)." For more information on Michael Clinton and his book click here. 

Fox Weather's Nick Kosir: Rain or shine, the weather is the one thing that impacts everyone's day. And while weather apps may seem like they are a dime a dozen, the new FOX Weather APP is taking a different, trailblazing approach to how you get your weather information. For more information click here.

Ben Mehl talks about his role in the Netflix series "You":  Ben Mehl plays the role of Dante, a confident, independent, but fallible human being who has found extraordinary ways to adapt and continues to be a librarian even after losing his sight. A veteran whose eyesight was damaged, Dante is a dedicated family man with a husband and two stepchildren who longs to expand his family and delights in helping his friends with their children. Season 3 of "You" is streaming on Netflix now. Watch the trailer here. 

Skye Estroff tells us restaurants with menu items honoring World Series Champs the Atlanta Braves: Everyone around Atlanta is still on cloud nine after the Atlanta Braves won the world series for the first time in over 25 years. Skye Estroff has a list of restaurants that are celebrating the win with dedicated menu items to the team, and some of its players. You can follow Skye on social media @Skye.Estroff Check out the lists of restaurants below.