Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 30, 2021

Giving Tuesday is "Super Bowl" for Atlanta Community Food Bank:

The stats on the Atlanta Community Food Bank website are sobering: one in seven children in the ACFB service area goes to bed hungry every night, and more than 700,000 people in the service area are projected to be "food insecure." But volunteers and staffers say they hope to make a dent in those numbers on the busy day known as Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday was created back in 2012 as a way to encourage people to give back to their communities on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. That makes it a big day for the Atlanta Community Food Bank, which is currently dealing with increased demand due to both the holiday season and the ongoing pandemic.

Back in February, Atlanta Community Food Bank president and CEO Kyle Waide told Good Day Atlanta that the organization had seen a 65% increase in food distribution due to the pandemic.

"We’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of people who are struggling to get all the food that they need," Waide said. "So many people have been impacted by job losses, by the closure of schools, by other disruptions in their lives."

Also helping in the effort to collect food for the Atlanta Community Food Bank is the Atlanta Apartment Association, which was founded back in 1975 as metro Atlanta's multifamily housing trade association. Over the years, representatives say they’ve been able to donate millions of meals thanks to their annual Food-A-Thon. This year’s event was held earlier this month and was organized as a drive-through event for participants dropping off food.

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta team got a look at how teams are filling orders for the holiday season at the food bank’s 345,000-square-foot new facility, located at 3400 North Desert Drive in East Point. Click the video player in this article for a look inside — and click here for more information on the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Actor and Comedian Gary Anthony Williams on Disney's new film "Christmas Again":

This new Disney Channel holiday movie centers on Rowena "Ro," a high-spirited 11-year-old hoping to add more spunk to her Christmas celebrations when her parents' divorce is going anything but smoothly. Hoping to get things back to the way they were before her father's new girlfriend and her son entered the scene, she makes a wish to a mall Santa. However, her Christmas wish goes awry as she finds herself living the same day over and over again. Stuck in this endless loop, she must learn to love her new blended family and learn the true meaning of Christmas. You can watch the film this Friday on Disney Channel. Watch the trailer here.

Keri Hilson talks VH1 holiday film "Hip Hop Family Christmas": Executive produced by Jamie Foxx, the new film also stars Ne-Yo, Terrence J, Serayah, MC Lyte & more. The film follows hip-hop's most famous family as they agree to participate in a live Christmas television special to address their negative press and soften their image. You can catch it Monday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m.

Trevor Donovan stars in "Jingle Bell Princess": Stranded in Tucker, Maine, Princess Jasmine Arcelus finds herself drawn into the lives of twin 9-year-old girls and their widowed father, Sam, during the holidays. Donovan also talks about his anti-bullying campaign which he talks to high school students about.

David and Tamela Mann talk their BET+ holiday movie "Soul Santa": When an unlucky businessman gambles away the mob's money, he is forced to go on the run and hide out as a shopping mall Santa Claus. It's streaming on BET+ now. Watch the trailer here.

Christina "Ms Basketball" Granville gives the latest in entertainment news: UCONN women's basketball star Paige Bueckers is making history as the first college athlete to sign a multi-year deal with Gatorade. Ms. Basketball dives into what this could mean for the future of women's sports. You can keep up with her on the Big Tigger Morning Show from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Follow her on Instagram @Msbasketball1.

