Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 29, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Actors Demetria McKinney and Chaz Lamar Shepherd find love on 'A Gospel Christmas'

'Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas' follows a young pastor as she takes over a new church weeks before Christmas and finds romance along the way. Actors Demetria McKinney and Chaz Lamar Shepherd star in the film, and they joined Good Day to talk about singing, their roles, and more.

ATLANTA - Chaz Lamar and Demetria McKinney on Good Day Atlanta to talk about "Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas:" For more information on "Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas," which airs on Dec. 4, 2021 on Lifetime click here. 

Tommy Pickles' voice actor E.G. Daily talks 'Rugrats' new holiday special

The newly rebooted 'Rugrats' series is set to premiere a special holiday episode where the Pickles family must juggle their holiday traditions to make sure each one feels important. EG Daily is the voice of Tommy Pickles and joins Good Day to talk about the new reboot and special.

The voice of Tommy Pickles joins us on Good Day Atlanta with more on "Rugrats-Traditions:" 

The Rugrats, the beloved animated show featuring life through the eyes of toddlers, debuted 30 years ago. And with a series reboot this year, there is now a special holiday episode, where the Pickles family must juggle their holiday traditions to make sure each one feels important. E.G. Daily is the voice of Tommy Pickles on the show and she joins us with a preview. For more information click here.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Nobel is a 7-year-old shorthair with classic black and white tuxedo fur. If you scratch his ears or stroke his back, he will cuddle for hours.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information on today's pet of the day click here. 