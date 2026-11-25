Robert Christopher Riley talks Lifetime Christmas movie. Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright is a 2026 Lifetime holiday movie premiering on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 8/7c. It serves as the sequel to the 2025 Lifetime film "Christmas Everyday." Starring alongside Brandy. A fashion designer works to secure the future of her boutique while planning her dream wedding. But when her ex unexpectedly shows up, she must decide whether she's willing to let go of the past before it costs her the future she's always dreamed of.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Casting directors are looking to cast children for a holiday film, and Tyler Perry is looking to hire a virtual production supervisor. Tess has these casting calls and more.

La'Trez Anderson This Ain’t the Internet Comedy Tour at the Atlanta Comedy Theater: La’Trez Anderson has gained a big following on social media with his funny and relatable videos. He'll show off some of those skills this weekend at the Atlanta Comedy Theater. Tickets are available here.

The Empty Chair at Thanksgiving with Jessica Anne Pressler: Why holidays can intensify the pain of losing a loved one, and how to honor their memory while allowing yourself to experience the day in whatever way feels right.

Lisa Washington shows Thanksgiving leftover ideas you can prep right after dinner: Instead of just warming up the turkey and dressing, why not create a new dish from the same meal. Lisa Washington shows us some ideas. Learn more on her website, here.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in a dog named Sweet Potato for adoption.