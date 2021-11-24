Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 24, 2021

Original "Rudolph" puppets bring Christmas to Atlanta:

You watch the classic television special every single holiday, and you might have a stuffed toy or two representing the characters sitting out by your Christmas tree. But if you’ve never actually seen Rudolph and Santa in person — and we mean the real Rudolph and Santa — Atlanta’s Center for Puppetry Arts is ready to change that.

"Christmas Town at the Center for Puppetry Arts" is a special exhibit dedicated to the stop-motion TV special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," produced by Rankin/Bass and first aired in December of 1964.

The star attractions of the exhibit are original Santa and Rudolph puppets used in the special, which are on view to the public for the time since 15 years. The puppets are on loan to the Center, and are the same ones featured on an episode of "Antiques Roadshow" back in 2005 when a family member of a Rankin/Bass employee brought them out of the attic to be appraised on TV!

Of course, the Center for Puppetry Arts is also well-connected to the Rudolph legend, thanks to its annual recreation of the special in a stunning live performance. That will be happening again this year, along with a workshop for families in which visitors can make their own Rudolph puppet.

So, ready for a visit to Christmas Town? The exhibit is set to run through Jan. 2 at the Center for Puppetry Arts, located at 1404 Spring Street NW in Atlanta. Visitors can see the puppets with the $15 museum-only ticket, or purchase an all-inclusive that covers the museum, the live performance, and the puppet workshop. Click here for more details.

Of course, we couldn’t wait to see these unearthed holiday treasures on display, so we spent a morning at the Center for Puppetry Arts learning more about their story. Click the video player to check it out!

Jimmy'Z Kitchen in Marietta serves up a "Pavochon" for Thanksgiving:

If you are tired of the same old turkey recipe listen up. Chef Jimmy Carey from Jimmy'Z Kitchen in Marietta has a lesson on how to create a Puerto Rican style turkey or "Pavochon" for Thanksgiving. For more information on Jimmy'Z Kitchen or how to order Thanksgiving to go click here. To try the recipe at home see below.

"Pavochon" Puerto Rican Style Turkey Recipe

Homemade Sazón:

½ cup granulated garlic

¼ cup onion powder

¼ cup white pepper

¼ cup ground cumin

½ cup dried cilantro

1 tbs ground bay leaf

½ cup dried oregano

¾ cup fine sea salt

1 tablespoon sweet Spanish paprika

Turkey 12-14 lbs

Thaw out Turkey 4 days in advance in refrigerator, once thawed pat dry turkey with paper towels.

Lightly coat turkey with vegetable or olive oil inside out.

Freely season turkey with homemade sazón inside cavity, between skin and flesh and on the outside of the turkey.

Cook turkey for approximately 2 2/4-3 hours at 325 degrees making sure to reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Remove from oven let rest for 30 minutes.

Make gravy with pan drippings, flour, butter, white wine, chicken or turkey stock.

Mofongo Stuffing

16 plantains

Crushed fresh garlic

Chicken stock

Salt & pepper

Marietta native Becca Tobin, star of "Christmas is You" on Good Day Atlanta: For more information on "Christmas is You" on GAC Family or Becca Tobin click here.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.