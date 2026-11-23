SKOL Brewing Company hosts fans before Sunday NFL catchup: We’re Falcons fans around here, but we respect the right of every fan to have a place to cheer on their favorite football team.

That’s why we had absolutely no problem spending a few hours at SKOL Brewing Company in downtown Atlanta this morning, where Minnesota Vikings fans will always find a cold beer and a spot in front of a TV screen!



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Protecting customers from package theft & impersonation scams this holiday season with Amazon: Amazon gives tips on how you can prevent scammers and porch pirates.

Alyce Tzue & John Ripa, co-directors of Netflix original animated film, 'Steps': Blamed for magical mischief at the Royal Ball, stepsister Lilith turns her sister into a frog. She must work with Cinderella and a troll to save the kingdom and prove villains deserve happy endings too. Watch the trailer, here.

Mz. Shyneka gives the latest in entertainment headlines: Reports of a fire at Will Smith & Jada's home, plus Miley Cyrus got married over the weekend. Mz. Shyneka has the details on these stories.

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