Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 23, 2021

Check out these massive Chinese lanterns at Zoo Atlanta:

You already know Zoo Atlanta is home to some very big animals. But this holiday season, the animals are bigger than ever — not to mention glowing!

IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival is a new holiday event happening now through Jan. 16 at Zoo Atlanta in Grant Park — and this morning, we got a first look on Good Day Atlanta.

Presented by Georgia Power and designed by Hanart Culture (a producer of Chinese entertainment and festivals around the world), the festival lights up the zoo after dark with more than 80 LED-lit lanterns, each created and hand-painted by Chinese artisans. The lanterns all represent animals — many of which are also represented in live form at the zoo! — and some stand up to 20 feet tall.

IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival runs nightly at Zoo Atlanta from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with the last entry at 8:30 p.m. each night. General admission tickets start at $20.99 for adults and $17.99 for children ages three to 11 and seniors 65 and over. Zoo staffers stress this is a separate ticketed event from regular daytime admission to Zoo Atlanta.

Of course, we couldn’t wait to get a look at these massive lanterns, not to mention snap some Instagram-worthy shots — so, we spent the morning at Zoo Atlanta doing a little exploring. Click the video player to check it out!

USDA gives tips and good safety guidelines for the holiday season:

Thanksgiving is one of the most anticipated meals of the year - and now that more people are fully vaccinated, families are looking forward to celebrating this meaningful holiday together. UDSA is offering food safety guidelines including tips on proper storage, food preparation, and temperature recommendations to prevent American families from ending up with food poisoning.

"Saved by the Bell" reboot returns for season 2:

The students at Bayside High are back for season two of their critically acclaimed series, "Saved By The Bell." This revival of the old classic also brings back some of the stars you’ve loved for over three decades and joins them with the new kids. In Season 2 of Peacock’s comedy, Bayside High gears up to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition. Daisy is determined not to get sidetracked by "Bayside nonsense," but when a cute new student is elected student council VP, she finds herself in way over her head. Mac sees the competition as a way to finally step out from his father’s shadow. Jamie leans on Lexi in the wake of his parents’ divorce while Lexi struggles to be a more understanding girlfriend; Aisha seeks a new outlet after football is canceled; DeVante finds love with a rich Bayside girl, and Slater and a newly single Jessie grow closer despite their tumultuous romantic past. Season two premieres Wednesday on Peacock. Click here to watch the trailer.

"Angel Falls Christmas" starring Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes:

In "Angel Falls Christmas," Ally Morgan (Lowndes) is a workaholic ER doc struggling for work-life balance with her boyfriend Josh (David Reale). On the night Josh is set to propose, he and Ally have a row about her pulling an extra shift on Christmas Eve which leads to a breakup. Ally is miserable and alone before a chance encounter with a handsome barista, Gabe (Murray), which leads her to fulfill a Christmas bucket list of fun activities she never would have ventured doing on her own. "Angel Falls Christmas" premieres November 26, on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service and on cable television on GAC Family.

Lincoln Loud and his family are getting real for Christmas: Lincoln Loud gears up for the ultimate Christmas until he finds out that most of his sisters have plans to be elsewhere for the big day. Determined to remind his family that they all need to be together, Lincoln and his best friend, Clyde McBride, embark on a mission to preserve the holiday traditions. "A Loud House Christmas" premieres Friday at 7 p.m. on Nickelodeon. Watch the trailer here.

Wendy Williams' brother clears up rumors about her health:

Reports on social media have been swarming about Wendy Williams' health. Many of them claim the talk show host is showing early signs of dementia and is paraplegic. Her brother has come forward to shut down those rumors. Ally Lynn tells us what he says. You can follow Ally Lynn on social media @HeyAllyLynn

