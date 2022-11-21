Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 21, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Georgia Aquarium's 'Winter Waterland' makes a big splash

There’s no place like home for the holidays — especially when the residents of that home include dolphins, sharks, rays, and sea lions. Good Day's Paul Milliken took a trip to the Georgia Aquarium to see how the animals are getting ready for the holidays.

ATLANTA - Swimming through a "Winter Waterland" at Georgia Aquarium: 

There’s no place like home for the holidays — especially when the residents of that home include dolphins, sharks, rays, and sea lions!

Some of the world’s most fascinating animals are celebrating the season right now at Georgia Aquarium, and the rest of us are invited to come join in on the festivities! You’ve heard of a winter wonderland — but at the aquarium, ’tis the season for a Winter Waterland, with daily activities including a tree lighting at 4 p.m. and holiday classics "The Polar Express" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" screening in the 4-D theatre. And no shade to Rudolph, but we have it on good authority that Santa Claus also has a hard-working team of dolphins, which visitors can see in a special holiday-themed presentation inside the downtown Atlanta facility.

Georgia Aquarium is also offering up a holiday gift guide again this year, with options including tickets and memberships, gift cards, and special experiences like the animals encounters and immersions. Staffers point out that proceeds from those gift purchases go back to the aquarium’s research and conservation efforts.

Georgia Aquarium is located at 225 Baker Street Northwest in Downtown Atlanta, and is open 365 days a year. For more information on visiting Georgia Aquarium, click here.

We’ve also heard rumors that Scuba Claus has been spotted at Georgia Aquarium again this year — and yes, that’s exactly what you think it is! So, we spent the morning at Georgia Aquarium, watching the water for an appearance by the Jolly Old Elf and learning more about this season’s celebrations!

Actor Rome Flynn joins the Falcons in new movie 'Fantasy Football'

In the new movie 'Fantasy Football,' a teenage girl discovers she can control her father's performance on the football field and takes his game to another level. Emmy Award-winning actor Rome Flynn stars in the film, and he joins Good Day's Alyse Eady with more on the movie.

Rome Flynn talks his role in the Paramount Plus film "Fantasy Football": In this hilarious and heartwarming father-daughter sports fantasy, everything changes when Callie A. Coleman (Marsai Martin) discovers she can magically control her father, Bobby's (Omari Hardwick) performance on the football field. When Callie plays as her dad, a running back for the Atlanta Falcons, in EA Sports' "Madden NFL 23," Bobby is transformed from a fumblitis-plagued journeyman to a star running back bound for super stardom alongside his daughter and wife Keisha (Kelly Rowland). With the NFL Playoffs looming and the pressures of Callie's new commitment to her friends on the robotics team mounting, the two must forge ahead to keep the magic a secret as they juggle the highs and lows of their newfound success, all as they rediscover what it really means to be a family. Rome plays the role of Anderson Fisher the rookie arch rival to Omar Hardwick's character Bobby. Watch the trailer here.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Toliver Howard has a special story of survival. He's happy, enjoys plenty of attention, and gets along well with other cats.