Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 2, 2021

Vineyard Fest brings a taste of the world to North Georgia:

For many of us, international travel plans have been put on hold for more than a year and a half now. But this Sunday, globe-trotting is as easy as heading up to one of North Georgia’s most popular resorts.

Chateau Elan Winery and Resort’s Vineyard Fest returns Sunday for the 24th year, and this year’s theme — "Bon Voyage" — says it all. Organizers say the event aims to give guests a taste of the world with more than 100 varieties of wine, craft beer, and spirits … and, of course, plenty of food representing global cuisine.

Along with the taste-testing, pros will host cooking demonstrations every half-hour inside the property’s Viking Culinary Studio. Vineyard Fest also features live music and activities including — of course — grape stomping.

Just in case you’ve never visited Chateau Elan (or seen it featured previously on Good Day Atlanta), the winery and resort is located on 3,500 acres in Braselton; more than 30 wines are produced from the fruits of the vineyard, and the resort includes newly renovated guest rooms and private villas, eight restaurants, a 45-hole course, and a popular spa.

So, ready to start tasting your way around the world? Vineyard Fest is happening Sunday, Nov. 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and general admission tickets include unlimited 1.5 oz pours of the wines, beer, and spirits; VIP tickets including early entry are also available. Chateau Elan is located at 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive in Braselton, right off of Interstate 85; for more information on tickets, click here.

Of course, we never turn down a chance to hang out at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort, especially when there’s a chance we’ll be able to taste-test some food and wine! Click the video player to check out our morning getting a preview of this Sunday’s big event.

Grammy winner Steve Tyrell talks "Shades of Ray:"

Grammy Award winner Steve Tyrell has worked alongside the biggest stars in music. But with his latest project — titled "Shades of Ray" — the producer, composer, and artist is honoring someone who was more than just a colleague.

"In my opinion, the greatest singer that ever lived. I don’t like anybody better than Ray Charles," says Tyrell.

"Shades of Ray" features Tyrell covering more than a dozen songs made famous by Ray Charles, and also includes a duet between the two called "Curiosity," originally featured in the TV show "Snoops." It was that song that brought the two artists together.

"I did a lot of television and movie music back in the day, and Ray Charles liked one of the shows that I did, called ‘Frank’s Place.’ And it was with Tim Reid. It was about a New Orleans restaurant that had a great jukebox and I did all the music for it. Ray told Tim Reid how mu​ch he liked it. So, [Tim] got another show called ‘Snoops’ and asked me to write a song for it … and I said, ‘Let’s call Brother Ray, and see if he’ll do it.’"

Now, Tyrell is touring in support of "Shades of Ray"; he’ll stop at City Winery Atlanta on Nov. 3. Tyrell says he’s a big fan of working in Atlanta, thanks in part to the city’s famed food scene.

"Where did I used to go? The Varsity!" Laughs Tyrell. "You don’t even get into town and you’ve already gained 10 pounds!"

City Winery Atlanta will present "An Evening With Steve Tyrell" on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). Tickets range from $32 to $42 and are available online by clicking here.

Kendall Kyndall talks his sketch talk show "Social Society" and his latest TV role: For more information click here https://allblk.tv/socialsociety

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville has the latest in entertainment news: Kobe Bryant’s estate being awarded $400 million after Cocoa-Cola buys full control of the Body Armor brand for $5.6 billion. Follow her on Instagram @Msbasketball1 .



Grammy Award-winning artist Jody Watley talks all about her new album "Renderings:" For more information on Jody Watley click here.

Pet of the day from FurKids: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.