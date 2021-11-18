Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 18, 2021

Atlanta’s Collab Crib featured on Disney+ series:

The first five episodes of the second season of the hit series "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" dropped this month on Disney+ — and metro Atlanta is well-represented in one of them.

The Emmy-nominated series features acclaimed actor Jeff Goldblum exploring a different topic in each installment; first season episodes included "Ice Cream," "BBQ," and "Bikes." That formula continues in the second season, and the episode titled "Dance" features several talented acts from metro Atlanta.

Prominently featured in the episode are dancers from Collab Crib, a unique concept in which Black content creators work together in what’s been called a "TikTok house" — in other words, a creative hub for those producing cutting-edge content for social media.

"Collab Crib is a content creator house. So, we make content as a collective group," says O'Neil Rowe.

Adds fellow member Tray Bills, "We create all types of content …TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube."

The artists and dancers of the Collab Crib are truly blazing a trail into the future of social media, and entertainment — something Jeff Goldblum learns when he’s taught a routine in the episode.

"It put us in a different realm of opportunities," says Collab Crib manager and co-founder Keith Dorsey. "All his fanbase became our fanbase. And that's what it's about, being able to get that exposure on that level other than social media."

Of course, we also wanted to learn more about Collab Crib and see the exciting dance breakthroughs happening there, which is why we spent some time with the creators on Good Day Atlanta! Click the video player to check it out!

Home is where the heart is in Atlanta-filmed "India Sweets and Spices":

The new comedy "India Sweets and Spices" was filmed here in Metro Atlanta, but takes place in the upper crust community of Ruby Hill, New Jersey. It’s a town where outsiders are treated like outsiders, and insiders always play by the rules.

For writer-director Geeta Malik, Ruby Hill is a very real place.

"The idea came from my own childhood," says Malik. "I grew up in Aurora, Colorado, in a sort of insular Indian community. And my mom called these parties ‘Desi therapy,’ which, Desi is someone from your homeland. So, everyone would get together and eat their own food and have our own clothes on and we’d feel very warm and comforted in that community. But as I got older, I realized there was also a lot of backbiting and gossiping; there was a lot of drama behind the scenes."

The drama in India Sweets and Spices begins when college student Alia — played by Sophia Ali — comes home to Ruby Hill for the summer. Romance blossoms, family secrets are revealed, and Alia must balance her own independence with her family’s expectations.

"I relate to Alia in a lot of ways, for that reason," says Ali. "She is perceivably this rebel character, especially in her family. That’s sort of how people see her. And I’ve always felt like that my whole life, you know? I wanted to be an actor!"

Still, whatever domestic drama may play out on-screen, Malik says there was none behind the camera, thanks to a smooth experience filming in the so-called ‘Hollywood of the South.’

"I loved Atlanta. I had a blast when I was there," says Malik. "The pool of talent was so deep, there were amazing supporting actors that we got from the town, and it was just a really film-friendly city. Everyone was amazingly skilled and amazingly committed. So, I loved filming in Atlanta. I would go back in a heartbeat."

India Sweets and Spices opens in select theatres on Friday, Nov. 19, including the Springs Cinema & Taphouse in Sandy Springs. Click here for more information on the film.

"The Masked Singer" latest unmasking: Unmasked contestant the Caterpiller aka Bobby Berk, the Emmy-nominated host of "Queer Eye," joins Good Day with more on this week's big episode. For more information on "The Masked Singer," which airs right here on FOX 5 on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. click here.

Hosea Helps announces Thanksgiving turkey distribution:

Elisabeth Omilami, CEO of Hosea Helps and daughter of American civil rights leader Hosea Williams joins Good Day to talk about the annual event that is taking place a week earlier this year. The Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution will take place on Nov. 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Blue Lot across from the Georgia World Congress Center’s C building off Northside Drive, entering on Maple Street.

Families must register for the Thanksgiving food distribution on the Hosea Helps website to receive groceries and supplies prior to the event. For more information on Hosea Helps, click here, or follow on social media @4Hosea.

Celebrity chef Stuart O'Keeffe and comedian Amy Phillips talk about the recipes and menus they have created inspired by "Real Housewives" franchise moments:

Some of the most famous moments in the Real Housewives franchise take place during dinner parties and this inspired celebrity chef Stuart O'Keeffee and comedian Amy Phillips to create a parody cookbook. The name of the book is "COOK IT, SPILL IT, THROW IT: The Not-So-Real Housewives Parody Cookbook," they talk to Good Day Atlanta's Natalie Fultz about the recipes and the story behind the book.

For more information click here.

Popular food blogger Erica Key from the blog "Eating With Erica" joins us to talk about activities to take advantage of while friends and family are in town after Thanksgiving: See the list of family fun locations around Atlanta below. For more information on Erica Key follow her on social media @EatingwithErica .

Local baker Shirley Hughes from Sweet Cheats Bakery joins us with a lesson on how to create Thanksgiving-inspired cake pops at home: For more information click here.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.