Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 17, 2021

Food rescue organization marks meal kit milestone:

Wednesday marks a major milestone for local nonprofit Second Helpings Atlanta. The food rescue organization's "Meals With Meaning" program has officially hit six figures, a major step toward the effort's goal of delivering more than 400,000 meals to local families facing food insecurity.

Volunteers with Second Helpings Atlanta packed up their 100,000th meal kit this morning, with Good Day Atlanta in attendance at the organization's home base.

Second Helpings Atlanta - which collects healthy surplus food from grocery stores, restaurants, venues, and other resources and distributes it to those in need - teamed up earlier this summer with meal kit company Hello Fresh and packaging company Pratt Industries for the "Meals With Meaning" program, which aims to provide 8,000 meal kits per week to those facing food insecurity in Atlanta. Those kits feature fresh ingredients provided by HelloFresh and Pratt Industries, along with a recipe card to help recipients prepare the meals.

Officials with Second Helpings Atlanta say the pandemic has drastically increased the number of local families facing food insecurity; according to the organization's website, one in eight people in the state is food insecure. So far this year, the organization says it has rescued nearly 3 million pounds of food.

For more information on Second Helpings Atlanta and the "Meals With Meaning" program, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning hanging out with the organization's busy volunteers!

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta therapist Jody Baumstein gives tips on helping your child adjust to a new sibling:

With the holidays around the corner, siblings may not be so excited about the attention being on their baby siblings instead of them. Adding a new child into the mix can be both exciting and stressful, but how do you talk to your child about their new sibling and prepare them for what’s coming? Therapist Jody Baumstein shares some tips from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life on helping kids adjust to a new sibling.

Atlanta HGTV Stars Ken and Anita Corsini host "Flipping Showdown":

Ken and Anita built their business from the ground up to flip over 800 houses, build over 20 custom homes and manage over 250 agents, growing their company, Red Barn Homes LLC, into a construction, renovation, design, mortgage, investment, and real estate empire. In their new series, "Flipping Showdown" Ken and Anita are giving three talented renovation and design teams a chance to follow in their flipping footsteps and receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to earn their own Red Barn Homes franchise plus a $100,000 grand prize. Flipping Showdown, premieres tonight on HGTV at 9 p.m. Click here for more information.

Star of Lifetime's Original Movie "Miracle in Motor City" Mark Taylor:

Tia Mowry-Hardict and Mark Taylor team up again after more than two decades. This time it's for a Lifetime original film. Amber Dupont (Mowry) bites off more than she can chew when she takes charge of her church’s annual Christmas pageant and inadvertently promises to deliver a special performance by Motown legend Smokey Robinson. When her best friends secretly enlist Amber’s former flame Eddie (Taylor) to help – the pair reconnect in a quest to find Smokey and convince him to appear. With the clock ticking, family, friends, and superstar Smokey Robinson come together to stage the most special pageant yet. "Miracle in Motor City" premieres Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. Get a sneak peek here.

Hot 107.9 radio host Incognito gives the latest in entertainment news:

New York City has announced that the Times Square New Year's Eve countdown will return this year, but there is a catch. In order to attend, you must be vaccinated. Incognito tells us more about the topic. You can catch him on weekday nights from 7-11 p.m. on HOT 107.9. Follow him on IG @datboyinc

