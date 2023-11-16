Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 16, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on Good Day Atlanta:

High 5 Sports Team of The Week: Cass High School in Bartow County upset a No. 1 seed in the first round and had a great season with so many exciting games in an obviously very talented region.

Taffer's Tavern hosts an anniversary event celebrating 3 years in Alpharetta: Taffer’s Tavern is an innovative, full-service restaurant franchise founded by "Bar Rescue" star and award-winning hospitality expert Jon Taffer. The event will celebrate three great years in Alpharetta in the first location in the Taffer’s Tavern franchise. The celebration is happening this Saturday. For more information click here.

Alice Park gives ideas on how to turn images taken on your phone into something memorable for the holidays: Alice shares have 3 styles of wrapping paper viewers can create using their children’s artwork and their own family photographs. She also walks viewers through how to create each from start to finish and shows different ways you can style to personalize the finished gift. She will also show how you can incorporate their drawings and artwork into unique family Christmas cards

Rachael Harris on the chilling new Disney+ and Hulu series "Goosebumps": Inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling book series, "Goosebumps" follows a group of five highschoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past. Watch the trailer here.

Erica A. Thomas talks Thanksgiving desserts: Keep up with Erica on social media @EatingwithErica