Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 16, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Updated 11:58AM
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here's what you may have missed on Good Day Atlanta:

Cass High Colonels named Team of the Week

The Colonels of Cass High School made it to the second round of the playoffs and will take on Mays tomorrow night, but before they do that, we have a little gift for the team.

High 5 Sports Team of The Week: Cass High School in Bartow County upset a No. 1 seed in the first round and had a great season with so many exciting games in an obviously very talented region.

Taffer's Tavern celebrates 3 years

It's been three years since Taffer's Tavern opened its doors in Alpharetta and the restaurant is celebrating the anniversary this weekend. Owner Nandini Mangroo and manager Brian Daniel join Alyse Eady to talk about the big celebration and show off their new fall menu items.

Taffer's Tavern hosts an anniversary event celebrating 3 years in Alpharetta: Taffer’s Tavern is an innovative, full-service restaurant franchise founded by "Bar Rescue" star and award-winning hospitality expert Jon Taffer.  The event will celebrate three great years in Alpharetta in the first location in the Taffer’s Tavern franchise. The celebration is happening this Saturday. For more information click here.

Alice Park's creative DIY holiday photo ideas

Nothing is as meaningful during the holidays as something you've created yourself, and child photography expert Alice Park has some fun and heartfelt ideas to give your gifts a personal touch

Alice Park gives ideas on how to turn images taken on your phone into something memorable for the holidays: Alice shares have 3 styles of wrapping paper viewers can create using their children’s artwork and their own family photographs. She also walks viewers through how to create each from start to finish and shows different ways you can style to personalize the finished gift. She will also show how you can incorporate their drawings and artwork into unique family Christmas cards

Rachel Harris on the frights of 'Goosebumps'

Disney+'s new show inspired by the bestselling book series by R.L. Stein is nearing the season finale, and actress Rachel Harris talked with Natalie McCann about all the chilling twists.

Rachael Harris on the chilling new Disney+ and Hulu series "Goosebumps": Inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling book series, "Goosebumps" follows a group of five highschoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past. Watch the trailer here. 

Sweet ideas for Thanksgiving desserts

Food expert Erica A. Thomas wants you to think outside the traditional Thanksgiving dessert box to enhance your dining experience.

Erica A. Thomas talks Thanksgiving desserts: Keep up with Erica on social media @EatingwithErica