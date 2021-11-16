Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 16, 2021

Family-owned restaurant group offers Thanksgiving to-go: Ask for a list of favorite restaurants in metro Atlanta, and at least one owned and operated by the Castellucci Hospitality Group will likely make the cut. Cooks & Soldiers, Bar Mercado & Recess, Double Zero, Sugo, and The Iberian Pig are all mainstays of the local food scene, and this Thanksgiving, the family behind those restaurants is making sure other families who choose to stay at home can still enjoy gourmet-quality food

This year, the Castellucci Hospitality Group has created one Thanksgiving to-go menu that covers all of its establishments, meaning people can order online by Nov. 21 at 5 p.m., pick the meals up at Cooks & Soldiers, Double Zero, Sugo, or The Iberian Pig on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and then take them home to prepare and serve.

Options include the "One Click" Thanksgiving Dinner Package, which includes an 18-20 pound whole turkey (uncooked) and an entire meal to surround it, or ordering items individually. The meals can also be paired with wines from local online wine retailer Starbright, which has created a curated list specifically to accompany the menu.

Castellucci Hospitality Group was founded back in 2003 by Federico Castellucci II with the opening of Sugo. Today, Castellucci's son Federico III serves as president and CEO, daughter Stephanie as VP, and younger John as executive chef at Cooks & Soldiers.

And speaking of Cooks & Soldiers, that's where we spent the morning, getting a first taste (literally!) of the Thanksgiving to-go menu. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

Nat King Cole Christmas tribute is headed to Atlanta: "Nat King Cole Christmas" is a festive holiday concert celebrating one of America's most beloved musical legends. This program will feature some of the greatest songs ever written, performed by an all-star lineup led by three-time Grammy Award-winning music director and drummer Terri Lyne Carrington. The one-night event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. Get tickets here.

Executive chef Whitney Thomas of 5 Church Atlanta demos Mushroom Bolognese: 5Church, a modern American restaurant, offers a casual yet refined dining experience at Atlanta’s busiest intersection. The Midtown restaurant combines a technique-driven menu with cutting-edge design and genuine hospitality. They will welcome an additional location to Buckhead next spring. The restaurant will also be open for Thanksgiving for either dine-in or take-out. Click here to check out all of their menus.

"Nash Bridges" is back in a USA Network Original Movie Event: Alyse Eady speaks to legendary actor Don Johnson about the film and about returning to the role after 20 years.

James Denton and Teri Hatcher reunite on "A Kiss Before Christmas": The holiday movie "A Kiss Before Christmas" premieres Sunday, Nov. 21 on the Hallmark Channel. For more information click here.

Christal Jordan joins us from Rolling Out Magazine with an update on the Vanessa Bryant lawsuit against L.A. County: For more information on Christal Jordan follow her @enchantedpr.

Pet of the day from FurKids Animal Shelter: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.