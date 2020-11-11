Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: November 11, 2020

Woodstock restaurant a “place where veterans can come tell their story”:

“We wanted to create a place where everybody’s welcome, but veterans are honored.”

With that simple idea, Semper Fi Bar and Grille was born. Now, more than five years later, the Woodstock business has become part-restaurant, part-military museum.

We spent Veterans Day morning with United States Marine Corps veterans Ralph and Carrie Roeger, the husband and wife team behind Semper Fi Bar and Grille. You might remember seeing the restaurant on Good Day Atlanta a few years ago when it was featured on Burgers With Buck. During that visit, Ralph Roeger further explained his restaurant’s concept: “We opened this place in the respect of honoring our local veterans. Veterans and first responders. We actually do a First Responders Day here once a month, honoring them.”

Of course, part of honoring veterans means surrounding diners with military images and memorabilia; aside from a few personal artifacts, the Roegers say the impressive collection of photographs, newspaper articles, caps, helmets, and medals has been donated by local veterans and their families.

Now … on to the food! Semper Fi Bar and Grille is open for lunch and dinner and features a menu of wings and appetizers, burgers and brats, and salads and sandwiches. From the Semper Fries (fries topped with braised beef, beer cheese, and smokehouse sauce) to the Jarhead Burger (which comes topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, Jar-Head BBQ sauce, and two onion rings), there’s little chance you’ll leave hungry.

For more information on Semper Fi Bar and Grille — which the owners call “a place where veterans can come tell their story” — click here.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium offering virtual STEAM tour:

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people tour the home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, including lots of students. The program has gone virtual now due to the pandemic.

Teachers, parents, and students can take a digital ride through the stadium to learn about solar power, the engineering behind the roof, sustainability, and urban agriculture.

For more information on Mercedes Benz Stadium tours click here.

Towanda Braxton talks about the latest season of "Braxton Family Values":

The Braxtons are back! An all-new season of "Braxton Family Values" features a big bachelorette party, a bigger wedding, and the biggest surprise in Braxton history.

Towanda Braxton speaks about the new season and how the sisters handled a family crisis. "Braxton Family Values" airs on WETV Thursday nights at 9.

Brian McKnight Jr. talks music and new movie on Amazon Prime:

"Freshmen Friday" is available to watch now on Amazon Prime. It tells the story of how a sheltered young man's world is turned upside down by an array of colorful characters as he prepares for the first dance of his college journey.

Brian McKnight Jr. also discussed his single 'Marry your Daughter"

Check out the trailer to "Freshmen Friday here. Watch the video for "Marry your Daughter" here. You can follow him on social media @BrianMcknightjr.