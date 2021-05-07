Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: May 7, 2021

It’s easy to find "inspiration" at the vibrant Gibbs Gardens :

Considering we present weekly segments on gardening, it should come as no surprise that we love visiting gardens here at Good Day Atlanta.

And what’s better than spending the morning at one beautifully manicured and vibrant garden? How about spending the morning at more than a dozen of them!

This morning, the Good Day feature team spent a few hours exploring the incredible Gibbs Gardens in Ball Ground, located about an hour north of Atlanta. Spread out over more than 300 acres, Gibbs Gardens is one of the largest residential estate gardens in the nation and is the creation of Jim Gibbs, who founded Gibbs Landscape Company.

Along with the European-style manor house, the property includes more than a dozen gardens total, including the famed Waterlily Gardens and Monet Bridge, the Japanese Gardens, and the brilliant Daffodil Gardens. The latest addition to the collection is the Inspiration Gardens, located on more than seven hillside acres and featuring plants including 200+ varieties of dwarf conifers.

Right now, Gibbs Gardens is open on Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; admission is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors (65 and older), and $10 for kids (ages 3 to 17). Bloom updates are posted on the Gibbs Gardens website, allowing guests to track the progress of their favorite flowers and plan their visits accordingly.

Of course, we took plenty of pictures during our morning visit to Gibbs Gardens (check them out on social media!), especially in the Inspiration Gardens — but you can also click the video player for a peek at our morning enjoying one of the most colorful places in North Georgia!

Burgers With Buck heads to FolK Art:

Prior to this week, #BurgersWithBuck was quite familiar with Folk Art as a great place for breakfast and brunch, but as we learned, the delicious way, they are soooo much more than that. What they are is a great place for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or brunch, specializing in all-day diner-style favorites, and that includes a fantastic burger.

Technically, they don’t have a signature burger on the menu which gives you the opportunity to create and customize your own signature burger. It starts with Certified Angus Beef (or plant based Impossible Burger, if you so choose) and a brioche bun , and from there it is up to you. Topping options include jalapeno, truffled mushroom, caramelized onion, fried green tomato, avocado, bacon, fried egg, pimento cheese (as well as most another type of cheese), among other things. A quite popular combination is their house made pimento cheese, bacon, and fried green tomatoes. One bite and you’ll see why it is so popular.

There are two Folk Art locations, the original in Inman Park and their newest location, which we visited, in Downtown Decatur.

For more information about Folk Art (Decatur and Inman Park) including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.folkartrestaurant.com. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB. For more information about Folk Art (Decatur and Inman Park) including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.folkartrestaurant.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

Actor Lonnie Chavis talks new film "The Water Man":

Many people may recognize Lonnie as young Randall from the hit TV series "This is Us." In "The Water Man," he play the role of Gunner. Gunner and his mother share a special bond, but when his mom’s illness worsens, he disappears into stacks of books on both science and the supernatural in search of possible cures.

After learning about the mythic Water Man, who may carry the secret to everlasting life, Gunner and his rebellious friend Jo go on a quest into the Water Man’s mysterious forest. Facing challenges and dangers they never imagined, the friends’ hope for rescue lies with Gunner’s father, played by David Oyelowo, who must immerse himself in his son’s world to follow the clues that will lead him to the kids and put his family back together.

"The Water Man" is in theater now. Watch the trailer here.

Willie Moore Jr. talks about honoring mom through words on Mother's Day. For more information on Willie Moore Jr. or the Willie Moore Jr. show on Praise 102.5 click here.

Pike Nursery celebrates Mother's Day and offers tips on planting beautiful shrubs for mom's garden. For more information click here.

The Atlanta Falcons team up with Orange Theory Fitness to honor nurses: Staci Villancourt with Honors Holdings joins us to explain what the goal is and how nurses from Children 's Healthcare of Atlanta will benefit. For more information click here.

The City Springs Theatre Company is kicking off "Mama Mia!" its first musical performance since the start of the pandemic:

The show is being performed at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta in order to maintain a comfortable and socially distanced experience for the audience. For more information click here.

Advertisement

Pet of the day from Angels Among Us pet rescue: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet click here.