Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 3, 2024

Featured guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta for May 3:

Paul previews Hello Spring Artisan Market: In the mood for a little shopping this Cinco de Mayo? A pair of local entrepreneurs is making it very easy to enjoy some retail therapy — while also supporting Latinx and minority-owned businesses here in metro Atlanta.

This Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., Hola Amiga Experience will host its second Hello Spring Artisan Market on the Green at Phipps Plaza, turning the space into a vibrant marketplace filled with everything from jewelry and beauty products to home goods and food.

For more information about the Hello Spring Artisan Market Series, you can follow Hola Amiga Experience on Instagram here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s Cinco de Mayo shopping extravaganza! READ FULL STORY.

Barrett’s Baked Goods: Barrett’s Baked Goods specializes in delicious desserts , breakfast sandwiches , lunch sandwiches , casseroles , gourmet foods , packaged candy , edible corporate gifts and special event treats. The business' focus is on the application of contemporary culinary techniques paired with classic, regional Southern flavors. They also feature gluten-free items . They stopped by Good Day to make their own version of a Pop-Tart just in time for Netflix's "Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story." Learn more about Barrett's Baked Goods here, and watch the "Unfrosted" trailer here.

Ivan Mbakop talks AMC crime drama, "Parish," opposite Giancarlo Esposito: A reimagining of the BBC One series "The Driver," the series follows Vince (Esposito), the owner of a limo service whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffeur New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster "The Horse," a man notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at U.S. southern ports. Ivan shines as Zenzo Tongai the elder, short-tempered older brother of The Horse. Carrying the anger of being passed on by their father to lead the organization in the States, Zenzo is a loose and violent cannon that can explode at any moment. The series airs new episodes Sunday nights and streaming next day on AMC+.

Rreal Tacos previews Cinco de Mayo: Rreal Tacos continues to experience rapid growth with the recent opening of its seventh location in Buckhead, with another coming to Lawrenceville. Rreal Tacos was named one of the best places in the U.S. to drink tequila by Food & Wine. The company was named the second fastest-growing privately-held company in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Find a location near you here.

Pike Nurseries gives Hydrangea 101: To find a Pike Nursery near you click here.

DJ Misses has the latest in entertainment news: Universal Music Group has come to a deal with TikTok. DJ Misses has the latest. Keep up with her weeknights 7-midnight on Hot 107.9.



