Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 2, 2022

We’re less than a week away from Mother’s Day — which means time is running out to find that perfect, meaningful gift for the mother-figure in your life. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of options inside a unique shop which just opened up in Milton’s Crabapple Market.

We’re talking about Evimero Marketplace, a fair trade and local artisan gift shop created by Natalia Beley and first opened in Roswell back in 2020. The idea behind Evimero Marketplace is simple: Beley wanted to create a place where makers both here in Georgia and from around the world could showcase and sell their work. Beley says she’s purposely selective about the people and companies with whom she works, choosing those committed to making a positive impact in the world and making sure the artisans are paid livable wages for their work. The result is a marketplace filled with unique goods ranging from clothing to accessories to home goods and skin care items.

Just last month, Evimero Marketplace moved from its original location in Roswell to Milton, taking over a space in the popular Crabapple Market. The new shop will also host events and workshops, including a Mother’s Day floral workshop with Posie Fields Farm this Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. and a cookie decorating workshop next Wednesday evening. For more information on upcoming events, click here.

Evimero Marketplace is located at 1890 Heritage Walk in Milton; for more information on the shop or to shop online, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning browsing the shelves for that perfect Mother’s Day gift!

Rasheeda Frost lands her own TV series on Philo: Rasheeda's show "Boss Moves" will begin streaming on May 4. In this new series, Frost will welcome audiences into her homes and businesses and behind the scenes of her many financial decisions. Whether she’s tackling the restaurant game with Frost Bistro & Bar or international real estate with the purchase of a home in the Bahamas, nothing is out of bounds when it comes to Rasheeda. Other programs set to premiere on the service are "Hello Hunnay" with Jeannie Mai Jenkins, "Really, Truly, Maybe" with Christina Milian, and "Heart of the Batter" with Jordin Sparks. Follow Rasheeda on Instagram @Rasheeda. For more on her new show "Boss Moves," click here.

Student loan forgiveness with Kristina Ellis of Ramsey Solutions: Student loan forgiveness is a topic so many people are talking about right now. With student debt in the trillions and student loan forgiveness on the table what's the best way to plan for this next chapter in your child's life. Award-winning author and college finance expert Kristina Ellis joins us with more on the topic. For more information click here.

Radio Host Kierra M talks latest in entertainment news: The Country Music Hall of Fame had its ceremony Sunday night and paid tribute to the late Naomi Judd after her passing on Saturday. Kierra M talks about the ceremony, and how family and fans are taking it. Keep up with Kierra on Dash Radio, and on social media @officialkierram

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.