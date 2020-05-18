Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 18, 2020

Braselton bakery’s business booms during pandemic:

They say children shouldn’t play with their food — but thankfully, Kacey Dickerson didn’t listen.

“Five years old, I got an Easy-Bake Oven, and I fell in love,” she says, “I just slowly started making more — my dad went out and got me all these pots and pans, and all these ingredients — and we would just try all these different recipes.”

That love of baking eventually blossomed into Dickerson’s Bakery, which Kacey Dickerson now owns alongside her husband Chris. Initially specializing in cake pops, the bakery is completely operated out of the couple’s home.

“People are stuck in the houses right now, and us, too … we’ve got two kids,” Chris Dickerson said. “The first four weeks of this business, we had our kids here. It was chaos! Can you imagine? Destroyed house with cupcakes and powdered sugar all over the floor, and trying to keep them entertained!”

But that search for entertaining ideas led Kacey and Chris to something new — DIY cookie, cupcake, and cake pop kits. The cookie kits come with a dozen cookies (which can be cut into popular characters from "Frozen," "Star Wars," the "Harry Potter" series, and more), four cups of sprinkles and four bags of icing. For families hungry for stay-at-home activities, the kits were an immediate hit — and the result was that the bakery began flourishing during the pandemic.

“It’s just been amazing,” Chris Dickerson says. “More than we ever could have expected.”

The Dickersons say $5 from every order is donated to the mask-making effort for essential workers, and along with the DIY kits, they offer special treat and variety boxes (including the popular Sweet and Salty Movie Night Box.)

For more information on Dickerson’s Bakery and to place an order, click over to the business’s Facebook page here.

Dr. Neil Winawer from Emory University's School of Medicine joins Good Day with the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic:

Dr. Neil Winawer talks about states reopening, the White House announcing a possible vaccine by the end of the year, and severe illness in children that have been infected weeks earlier with the Coronavirus. For more information on Winawer of about his Q&A on Instagram follow him @neilwinawer.

Tobias Truvillion talks new film "Equal Standard":

The drama unfolds within a police force after an NYPD detective shoots one of his own. Communities ignite while marching for justice for a united fight and equal opportunity. The movement and unity impacts New York City society and leads to a Blue Wall intervention within the police force.

Tobias Truvillion stars as detective Chris Jones. You can keep up with Truvillion on social media @TobiasTruvillion To watch "Equal Standard" click here.



"Serial Griller" Matt Moore joins Good Day with grilling tips just in time for Memorial Day.

Matt Moore shows off his grilling skills while giving viewers a quick hack to help your food turn out even better. For more information, click here. To see a couple recipes from the book look below.

Grilled Potato Salad

10 large new potatoes (about 3½ pounds), unpeeled

8 tablespoons olive oil

1¼ teaspoons kosher salt

¼ cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Open the bottom vent of a charcoal grill completely. Light a charcoal chimney starter filled with charcoal. When the coals are covered with gray ash, pour them onto the bottom grate of the grill. Adjust the vents as needed to maintain an internal temperature of 350° to 400°F. (If using a gas grill, preheat to medium [350° to 400°F].)

Place the potatoes on a large sheet of aluminum foil. Rub with 1 tablespoon of the oil and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of the salt. Wrap the foil securely around the potatoes. Place the potatoes, foil-seam-side up, on the unoiled grates. Grill, covered and turning occasionally, until the potatoes are firm-tender when pierced with a fork, about 45 minutes. Unwrap and let cool 10 minutes. Cut into 1-inch pieces.

Whisk together 5 tablespoons of the oil, the yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, pepper, and remaining ¾ teaspoon salt in a large bowl until smooth.

Place a large cast-iron skillet on the grates and heat until very hot. Add 1 tablespoon of the oil to the skillet. Add half of the potato pieces and cook uncovered until browned, 5 to 6 minutes, stirring once halfway through cook time. Remove the potatoes from the skillet. Wipe the skillet clean and repeat the process with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and potato pieces. Allow the potatoes to cool completely, about 20 minutes.

Add the cooled potatoes and dill to the dressing in the bowl; toss to coat.

Grilled Corn with Dill Buttah and Feta

Part of the fun of cooking this recipe is just saying "buttah." It should roll off your tongue slowly, like a Deep South drawl, emulating the rich smoothness that melting butter adds to deliciously sweet and smoky corn. Gild the lily by finishing the ears with some salty, tangy feta.

½ Cup (4 ounces) unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest plus

½ tablespoon fresh juice (from one lemon)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

8 ears fresh yellow corn, shucked

1 ounce feta cheese, crumbled (about ¼ cup)

Open the bottom vent of a charcoal grill completely. Light a charcoal chimney starter filled with charcoal. When the coals are covered with gray ash, pour them onto the bottom grate of the grill. Adjust the vents as needed to maintain an internal temperature of 450° to 500°F. Coat the top grate with oil; place on the grill. (If using a gas grill, preheat to high [450° to 500°F].)

Stir together the butter, dill, lemon zest and juice, salt, and pepper in a bowl until well combined. (If making ahead, store in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 5 days; let come to room temperature 5 minutes before using.)

Place the corn on the oiled grates. Grill, uncovered and turning often until charred on all sides, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter. Brush each corn ear with 1½ tablespoons of the dill butter and sprinkle with½ tablespoon of the feta. Garnish with additional dill.

Bars try something new amid social distancing guidelines:

Bars across the country are getting creative as they are trying to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. How far would you go to get out of the house and get a drink?

Radio host Mani Millss of Nashville's 101 The Beat joined us via skype to talk about the lengths one Maryland bar is going to keep patrons safe. You can follow Mani on social @ManiMillss